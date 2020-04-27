Not content to while away his time in front of a TV or computer screen during self-isolation, high school sophomore Jadet Charriez organized a workout group among his peers and mentors in the Police Activities League of Frederick.
“Through this crisis there’s a lot of people just laying back and then that can lead to fall back,” Charriez said, explaining that, as a point guard on the boys basketball team for Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, he has a vested interest in staying fit. “... We have to be mindful and help our bodies stay in shape, we can’t just fall back and get lazy.”
Meeting three evenings a week through video chat, the group, led by Charriez, does simple exercises like various types of push-ups, flutter kicks and sit-ups, said Brandon Chapman, PAL’s mentoring director, who regularly participates in the workouts.
“He’s a natural-born leader and he was like, ‘Hey! I’m not trying to get fat, it’s too easy for me to sit here in bed.’ Well, all right, do something about it, and he did something about it,” Chapman said of Charriez’s efforts. “He reached out to his peers, myself included, even my 9-year-old son does the workout with me.”
Chapman, who is also a youth services coordinator for the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick that oversees the lower-income community in Lucas Village where Charriez lives, was so impressed with the young man’s drive that Charriez became the first youth to receive a reward through a new joint incentive program run by the housing authority and PAL.
After a generous donation of bikes, appliances and other items from the Walmart off of Buckeystown Pike, the two groups set up a reward system to motivate students who both live in housing authority communities and participate in the PAL program. The idea is to keep up with their schoolwork and stay active during the COVID-19 crisis, Chapman said.
“The schools send me an email on a weekly basis and they’ll tell me, for example, ‘Hey, Jadet logged in, but he only did one assignment out of five this week,’” Chapman said. “Aha! Well guess what? When I talk to him online I’m going to say, ‘Hey, bro, you ain’t doing your work.’ ... So we’re coming up with ways to encourage our students with these incentives.”
If youth regularly show up for classes and complete their assignments, Chapman said they will become eligible to receive an award that will be distributed from the PAL Center in Lucas Village to whichever of the three public housing communities run by the housing authority the child lives in.
Students can also get rewarded for participating in the growing number of activities hosted by the housing authority and PAL online, such as a yoga class that will be held via video chat every Thursday beginning this week. Local cinematographer and videographer De’von Wellesley — another mentor who helped Chapman pick up a second donation of items from Walmart on Friday afternoon — also teaches a remote photography class for PAL participants.
“A lot of these kids don’t have a [digital single-lens reflex camera] or a high quality camera, but they do have phones that they can use to take photos and I can show them some tips and tricks to get the best quality photos,” Wellesley said.
The incentives/reward program also offers gift cards and other, smaller items, but the donations from Walmart helped expand the range of potential rewards and the scope of the incentive arrangement, Chapman said.
“Now that we have these donations from Walmart, we can offer families so much more than just a gift card, we have some incentives even for the parents — microwaves, juicers, silverware, Kuerigs — that parents can come down to find that would help them out at home and incentivize them to keep their kids connected,” Chapman said, saying that this week he would be dropping off a new microwave to a family who didn’t have one.
Still, most youth, given the opportunity, will likely gravitate towards the more “fun” reward items, like the Xbox One controller Charriez selected for his reward.
While he recognizes the importance of staying in shape and keeping up with his schoolwork, Charriez still enjoys playing his favorite basketball video games now and then.
Especially since he and his teammates will likely be sidelined from real ones for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.