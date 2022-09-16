The Frederick County Health Department has administered about 728 doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shot since starting to offer it last week, spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said on Friday.
That doesn’t include the number of doses the health department administered on Friday afternoon at its first mass vaccination clinic for the updated shot, which protects people from both the original strain of the coronavirus and two types of the now-predominant omicron variant.
About 400 people signed up to receive a dose of the updated vaccine on Friday. The clinic, which lasted from 3 to 7 p.m., was almost fully booked, Watkins said.
Health department staff members have had a lot of practice in keeping up with the kind of foot traffic that moved through the clinic at 585 Himes Ave. on Friday.
Shortly after Watkins arrived at the site, an employee remarked to her that operations at the clinic didn’t even feel like “controlled chaos” anymore. Now, Watkins said, operations just felt controlled.
Channelle Fuller, a site supervisor for the health department’s COVID-19 clinics, has managed “dozens and dozens” of vaccination sites since joining the department more than a year ago.
“Knock on wood,” she said, “we can handle these large crowds in a very organized fashion.”
A short line stretched outside of the clinic’s doors, but it moved rapidly. Bernie Harragan, a nonclinical staff member at the vaccination site, helped direct people waiting to get their vaccine, answering questions and making jokes.
Brunswick resident Richard Foot was among the small crowd of people waiting outside to get another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was to receive the Moderna vaccine on Friday, he said. He has grandchildren, and wants to protect both them and himself from getting the virus when he visits them.
People who receive the updated booster shot should expect the same sort of side effects they experienced when getting other doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Watkins and Fuller said.
The most commonly reported side effects after receiving a second shot or booster are a fever, headache, fatigue and pain at the injection site, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Almost 90% of Frederick County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data on the local health department’s website. About 80% of residents are fully vaccinated.
The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 9.98% in Frederick County on Friday, meaning about 10 percent of the local coronavirus tests administered came back positive.
The next updated booster shot clinic hosted by the local health department will be on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Thurmont Regional Library.
Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine to register for upcoming clinics.
(2) comments
Harvard’s top vaccine expert + team from Johns Hopkins and Oxford, among other elite institutions, have admitted that COVID jabs kill and are up to 98% more dangerous than the virus itself.
A new paper titled “COVID-19 vaccine boosters for young adults: A risk-benefit assessment and five ethical arguments against mandates at universities,” represents a frantic “back peddling” effort by the “experts” and institutions at the center of phony COVID and vaccine science.
"As the big government disease agency was forced to admit, half of the COVID-jabbed children they’ve tracked have experienced a “systemic reaction” to the shot. In 6% of the cases, the reactions have left the kids severely handicapped".
More info:
https://nationalfile.com/stew-peters-show-harvard-johns-hopkins-admit-covid-jabs-kill-98-more-dangerous-than-virus/
Garbage, consider the source.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.