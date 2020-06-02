Face coverings and hand sanitizer were commonplace at the Talley Recreation Center in Frederick and Urbana Regional Library as hundreds of county voters participated in the presidential primary Tuesday.
Jim Gugel and Marc Mitchell, chief election judges at the Talley Recreation Center, said at about 11 a.m. Tuesday that voting was mostly running smoothly, outside of a bat that had flown into the voting center, causing a minor disruption.
Voters were filtering in and out of the main entrance on the eastern side of the building with little to no wait Tuesday morning.
"Typically, first thing in the morning, it's a really busy time," Gugel, who has served as a judge in several prior elections, said. "Because the morning turnout wasn't really big, we really didn't have long wait times."
Mitchell said as of 11:15 a.m., 171 ballots had been cast.
"If people voted by mail, we are perfectly happy," he said of the low turnout.
Ron Hemby, a 58-year-old Republican from Frederick, said voting was easy Tuesday. He voted for Bill Weld for president, Neil Parrott for the 6th Congressional district but didn't vote in the Board of Education races.
Hemby said he has no kids currently in Frederick County Public Schools, which could have been a motivator in that last decision.
Timothy Roediger, a 47-year-old self-described libertarian from Frederick, said he voted for Donald Trump for president and Parrott for the 6th Congressional district.
He only voted for Jay Johnson for the Board of Education, noting it seemed he had more of a local connection than the other candidates.
"It seemed like a lot of Board of Education people were from out of town ... it seemed like [Johnson] was more of an in-town guy," Roediger said.
Andrea Eckles, 53, of Knoxville, noted she voted for Lois Jarman for the Board of Education.
"I know her as a person, and I know her passion for people, and she's a person who gets things done," said Eckles, a Republican.
Daniel Sweeney, 49, of Brunswick, said he usually votes closer to home, but felt it was important to make the trip to the Talley Recreation Center.
Sweeney cast votes for Trump and Parrott, but said "he threw darts" in regards to the Board of Education race, picking Jay Johnson, Andrea Artman and Dean Rose.
Whoever people vote for, it's important county residents exercise their right, especially this fall, Sweeney said.
"If anybody in the last three months has stood in line at a grocery store or a Walmart ... then I see no reason why we can't stand in line to go vote in November," Sweeney said.
Shortly before noon Tuesday, the scene was a little busier at Urbana Regional Library, as more than a dozen county residents waited outside for their turn to vote.
Erik Rensberger, one of the chief judges there, said a voting station was set up outside for those who didn't want to wear a mask while voting, but that masks were also provided for prospective voters. Just under 200 people had voted as of around noon, he added.
Like at the Talley Recreation Center, poll workers were instructed to wipe down voting desks and machines after each use, Rensberger said.
"It's the logistics of how to have the maximum safety precautions while still guaranteeing that everybody who has the right to vote, has been able to do so," he said.
At one point, county resident Shaun Porter told election workers he was allowed to cast a vote without wearing a mask. Porter filmed some sheriff's deputies who arrived after casting his vote, making that argument.
Others, however, voted with masks on.
That included Edward Jordan, 75, of Monrovia. Jordan, a Democrat, said he voted for Joe Biden for president, Jamie Raskin for the 8th District and David Bass, Lois Jarman and Jay Johnson for the Board of Education.
Brittany Smith, 31, and Courtney Smith, 26, are two sisters from Urbana that also voted. They both voted for Biden for president and Raskin for Congress, and said it was important to do their civic duty Tuesday.
"It was important to me because I like the traditional style of voting," Brittany Smith said. "It gives me a sense of pride and purpose."
Jane Diehl, 71, of New Market, said she voted for Trump for president, but also felt it was important to vote in-person.
"I just want to make sure my vote is counted," Diehl said. "I don't want it to get lost in the shuffle."
Alessandro Burlew, 23, of Monrovia, made the mistake of throwing out his mail-in ballot with other junk mail. Burlew, a Democrat, believes his vote doesn't matter as much because of how heavily Democratic the state is, but he still felt it was important to vote.
"I think there's a lot of people who say if you don't vote, you don't have a say," Burlew said. "I don't know if that applies to Maryland .... but I don't want anyone to say that about me."
In addition to in-person votes, vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Tuesday or ones dropped off at specific lock-box locations before 8 p.m. Tuesday will all be tallied for the final numbers.
The county's Board of Elections will canvass in-person and other remaining ballots at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and hold a meeting to review results and canvassing at 3 p.m.
