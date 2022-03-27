Editor’s Note: March 26 marked two years since Frederick Health Hospital admitted its first coronavirus patient. As the country enters year three of living with the pandemic, The Frederick News-Post spoke with three health care workers about what they experienced over the last two years and how they kept going.
On Saturday, we shared the story of Katina Parker, a respiratory therapist who had to find new ways to keep motivated as the pandemic dragged on. Today, we share the story of Joy White, a charge nurse on the medical surgical floor.
Check back tomorrow for the final installment of this series.
In the summer of 2020, Joy White’s husband died.
It was sudden, she said. He was only 55 years old. The next month, they would have celebrated their wedding anniversary.
White, a charge nurse on Frederick Health Hospital’s medical surgical floor, stayed home for a month and a half to grieve. She remembers that time as the lowest in her life.
“It was horrible,” she said.
While White mourned, the pandemic’s carnage only mounted. She’d listen to the news every day and hear about the thousands of people who were dying and how hospitals were calling retired nurses back to work.
At the same time, things were changing on her floor — fast. Though White and her coworkers typically only look after patients preparing for or recovering from a surgical procedure, the hospital needed more room for coronavirus patients. So, floor 3G started accepting people who had tested positive for the virus, and its staff started learning how to care for them.
“I said, ‘I have to get ready to go back to work and help these people,’” White said. “‘I have to regain my strength to help these patients.’”
She returned to work. But in December, the omicron variant of the virus hit Maryland. Patient volumes surged to unprecedented heights at Frederick Health Hospital. Some nights, White’s floor would receive nine or 10 new patients in one shift.
“Everybody was burnt out,” she said. “They were already telling me that this is getting to be exhausting.”
A handful of her coworkers left for better paying jobs at nursing agencies, she remembered. They encouraged her to join them, but she told them she was staying.
The U.S. health care sector has lost nearly half a million workers since the start of the pandemic, according to estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
At Frederick Health, the overall staff turnover rate is currently 16%, with clinical staff turnover sitting just below that number. Before the pandemic, overall staff turnover stood at about 12%.
Although the health system’s turnover rate is lower than state and national levels, it has ramped up recruitment efforts, building avenues internally and within the community to hire for hard-to-fill positions like pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, registered nurses and phlebotomists.
Frederick Health isn’t going to be able to build a workforce like it had before the pandemic overnight, said Diane McFarland, chief nursing officer for the health system. It’s going to take a while. She stressed the importance of retaining staff the health system already has.
“We really need to make sure that we have strategies within the organization to have a safe workplace, to have a workplace that people have work-life balance,” McFarland said, “that they come to work and they’re able to do their jobs and find joy in it.
Every day, before White comes to work, she prays. She asks for adequate staffing and the ability to care for the sick people admitted to her floor. During the latest surge, there were days when all of her unit’s 41 beds were filled, each one with a coronavirus patient.
There were husbands and wives from nursing homes, she said. Daughters and their elderly mothers.
“It breaks your heart,” she said.
But there have been bright spots. Like Parker, the respiratory therapist in Saturday’s story, White has felt strengthened by the support she and her coworkers have received from the community. People have ordered fried chicken and subs for them. Once, she wheeled her cart down to the lobby to bring up boxes of pizza someone had bought for her staff.
It’s not over yet. She hopes people who haven’t gotten vaccinated will get the shot and that people who have gotten vaccinated will get their boosters. She’s still wearing her mask and being careful when she goes out, she said.
“I always say to myself that the only thing that I will do is hard work and perseverance,” she said. “Love your family. Love your neighbors. Look out for your neighbors.”
