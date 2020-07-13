Typically, Eric Coblentz and Charles Tasco serve their local community as bus and shuttle drivers for the county’s transportation services division.
But earlier this month, the pair of drivers were wrapping up their work on another important task: assisting the county’s senior services division with its Meals on Wheels program.
Coblentz and Tasco were part of a team of drivers reassigned during the coronavirus pandemic, in order to help with increased demand for Wheels on Meals. The program saw a 20% increase in the number of people served between March 1-May 30 of this year versus last year, and a 31% increase in meals served in the same time period, according to Kitty Devilbiss, director of home and community connections for the county’s senior services division.
The two drivers, while waiting for their last round of meal deliveries outside the Frederick Senior Center earlier this month, said they were happy to assist and interact with seniors at a time where many of them might be scared to grocery shop or go into public stores, and may be feeling isolated.
“I wouldn’t consider it work,” Tasco said. “I just consider it good stuff to do ... you look forward to the conversation you have with them [the seniors and those in need].”
Many Meals on Wheels recipients are thankful to see him, he added.
“They all smile, all of them,” Tasco said.
Devilbiss and other members of her team were busy finalizing the meals for delivery earlier this month, and then placing them in Tasco and Coblentz’ vans for delivery.
She commended her team, which includes those that track inventory and check in on clients who may feel isolated. She also thanked the local community, who has been donating meals during the pandemic, a time of great need for the county’s senior and needy population.
“The donations just poured in,” Devilbiss said about when lockdowns during the pandemic started. “Some days, you just want to stand there in tears ... there are people who might be struggling themselves, but they’re thinking of seniors.”
The Meals on Wheels program primarily serves older adults countywide, and delivers two meals a day Monday to Friday, Devilbiss said. Typically, seniors and others apply for the program, where they illustrate that because of their health and/or inability to prepare food, they need the assistance. There also is a food security assessment done, she said.
But due to the pandemic, her team lessened the restrictions on those that qualified, and stood up a “brand-new food delivery” system in 2-3 weeks, she said. The program is scheduled to continue to the end of the year.
Demand is clear, Devilbiss added: In fiscal year 2019, the meals on wheels program delivered 80,000 meals. In just March-May of this year, the program distributed 40,000 meals.
Part of Coblentz’s last route included delivering meals to seniors at the Springview trailer park, Buckingham Condos off Himes Avenue and another home near Seneca Drive off Himes Avenue.
He said he was glad to serve seniors and others in need during such a stressful time. It’s important for those seniors to see a friendly face when so many may feel isolated, he added.
“It’s just one way to help out these people who still may not want to be in stores,” he said.
Devilbiss said earlier this month that staff from the Scott Key Center in Frederick would be transferred to help out with Meals on Wheels and food delivery, in order to fill the gaps once transit drivers leave.
She added the program is more than just delivering meals to the community.
“That might be the only thing they need to keep them in their home,” Devilbiss said.
