With a new single-dose coronavirus vaccine on the cusp of federal approval, the vaccination effort in Frederick County is poised to accelerate.
But it's unclear how quickly the pace will pick up and how soon a third COVID-19 vaccine could help everyday life return to some sense of normalcy.
At her weekly public information briefing on the pandemic and vaccination rollout, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said Thursday it's unclear how many doses the county will be allocated of the coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which could be approved for emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration as soon as Friday.
Maryland has shifted its focus to getting mass vaccination sites up and running, including one in Hagerstown in the coming weeks, and weekly allocations to county health departments and hospitals have been reduced across the state, according to Gardner.
The Frederick County Health Department and Frederick Health Hospital have been receiving roughly 2,000 combined first doses of the two-shot vaccines from drug manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, which is down about 1,000 doses from previous weeks.
Those same allotments are scheduled to continue for another two weeks, at minimum, according to what county leaders and health officials have been told by the Maryland Department of Health.
"I do remain concerned that Frederick County's overall allocation of first doses has declined from where it was for several weeks," Gardner said during Thursday's briefing. "... I will continue to advocate for the fair share of vaccines — based on our population — with our state partners."
It is unclear how much the county's weekly allotment of vaccines will increase, if at all, once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved.
Johnson & Johnson has told federal and state leaders that it has 2 million doses ready to ship across the country as soon as it gets approval. Those shipments could begin arriving in states as early as next week.
By the end of March, Johnson & Johnson said it will increase supply to 20 million doses.
The vaccine is being produced in East Baltimore at the Emergent BioSolutions plant. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, which could make it accessible for people at their doctor's office and local pharmacies.
Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county health officer, said she was looking forward to adding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "to the arsenal that we already have available."
So far, the county has administered 34,480 first doses and 21,268 second doses, according to the health department. That means a little more than 8 percent of the county's population has been fully inoculated against COVID-19.
Gardner and Brookmyer said the county could begin testing a drive-through vaccination site next week with the hopes of opening it once vaccine supply increases.
The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could help with that effort.
"We hope that it helps to accelerate vaccinations," Gardner said. "We had hoped there would be 10 million doses available next week. Now, they are saying it's more like 3 or 4 [million]. But, whatever it is, that's 3 or 4 [million] that we didn't have before. And it's going to be easier. It's going to be faster, and it will allow primary care providers to come in. Now, will that happen immediately? Probably not."
Brookmyer said that 81 percent of county residents preferred to get vaccinated by their primary care provider, according to a survey the county health department did on the coronavirus vaccine in early December that generated more than 20,000 responses.
Gardner said, "At some point in time, we are going to shift from everybody clamoring for it to us trying to encourage people who have been reluctant to get a vaccine."
