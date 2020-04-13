For the first time, more Frederick County residents were released from isolation than new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
Nearly 30 Frederick County residents previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were released from isolation in the last 24 hours, according to the Frederick County Health Department. However, cases continue to rise in the county, with 15 new cases, making the total number of confirmed cases in Frederick County 423.
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Maryland as the total number of cases nears 9,000. As of 10 a.m. Monday, Maryland had 8,936 confirmed cases. Maryland alone has more confirmed cases than India, according to the World Health Organization. The state numbers do not include all of the Frederick County cases.
Cases rose by 711 in 24 hours in the state. In a press conference last week, Gov. Larry Hogan said the past weekend and upcoming week would be one of the most dangerous times in the state for COVID-19. Increases in numbers are due to both ramped up testing and more cases of the disease.
Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 27 across the state, bringing the total to 262. This includes 12 Frederick County residents.
In the same period of time, 147 people were released from isolation, meaning 603 Marylanders have recovered from the disease. Subtracting the deaths and recoveries, Maryland has 8,071 active cases of COVID-19.
Prince George's County continues to have the most cases and deaths, with Montgomery County behind it. Prince George's County has 2,205 cases and 63 deaths. Montgomery County has 1,756 cases and 48 deaths. Baltimore County has 1,361 cases and 31 deaths.
Frederick County has 348 active cases, once deaths and recoveries are subtracted from the numbers. The county has one case of a child younger than 9. Just over half of the cases are in people younger than 50. More women than men have been diagnosed in the county.
The 423 cases are spread out among 10 ZIP codes in the county. There are 106 cases in the area covered by 21703, which makes up parts of Frederick, as well as Ballenger Creek, Braddock Heights and Buckeystown, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
There are 103 cases in 21771, which includes Mount Airy, which is where the Pleasant View Nursing Home is located. Pleasant View is the site of the largest outbreak in Maryland. However, most of the zip code is not in the county.
Zip code 21701 has 95 cases, 21702 has 87 cases and 21774 has 20 cases. All other zip codes in the county have 10 or fewer cases. Zip code 20871 has 20 cases, but a majority of the zip code is in Montgomery County.
African American Marylanders continue to have the most cases and deaths. Black Marylanders account for approximately 35 percent of the cases and nearly 40 percent of deaths. They account for 30 percent of the state population.
The state does not provide information on the Latino population. The Frederick County Health Department has not reported racial data.
Nursing homes
The Frederick County Health Department reported cases of COVID-19 in four nursing homes in Maryland. The first outbreak was in Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, which now has three deaths and 14 cases in residents and four employees. Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center is owned by Stava.
Ballenger Creek, owned by Genesis, has the most cases with 24 residents and nine employees diagnosed with the disease.
A resident and an employee died from the disease at HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick. The long-term care facility has eight cases in residents and 15 in employees.
Country Meadows Retirement Communities has had one resident death. Country Meadows reported cases in eight residents and nine employees.
