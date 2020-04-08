When Katrina Ashley and her sons leave their home, they each wear a cloth mask.
Ashely, a mother of three in Brunswick, is a caregiver for the elderly, she said, and she is trying to do her part to protect others.
Cloth masks, the ones recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will not stop a person from contracting COVID-19. The cloth masks do not have that type of filtration. A study of different types of masks suggested that cloth masks should not be worn by health care workers due to inefficiency.
But the idea behind the masks is that they might protect others by stopping the spread of respiratory droplets. That’s why Ashley and some other Frederick County residents have donned the masks in public.
It then leaves the more advanced masks, like the N95s and other medical masks, available to health care workers and first responders who will be seeing patients.
And there is some research that suggests cloth masks can reduce the number of viral droplets from getting to a person’s mouth or nose, said Dr. Manny Casiano, chief medical officer at Frederick Health Hospital. How protective a cloth mask is depends on the number of layers and fabric thickness.
“But even 50-80% reduction is better than nothing, and MUCH better than the effectiveness of some other public health measures we suggest (like the flu shot),” Casiano said in an email.
Frederick Health supports the CDC suggestion for people to wear the cloth masks in grocery stores and other lower risk settings, Casiano said.
Ashley started wearing a cloth mask a week ago, her boys and husband a little bit after. Before they could wear the masks, Ashley had to make them.
“I broke out my sewing machine for the first time in years,” Ashley said.
That’s another trend with cloth masks. Many are making their own, finding the best patterns on the internet.
Ashley used what fabric she had at home and picked up more while shopping for groceries at Walmart. She could not find elastic, but someone found some online and donated it to her. Now, she is making masks for friends, family members and others who have asked for one.
Ashley is a slow sewer, she said, but she is working through her list.
When she is out, she sees others wearing masks, as well.
“I really appreciate it because it shows me that people are taking it seriously,” Ashley said. “It was scary for me for a while as someone who takes care of a vulnerable population and who has children ... And it was a little scary for me to see people not taking it seriously and kind of minimizing it, so to see people taking it seriously by wearing masks, I appreciate that.”
Linda Patrick, who lives in the Walkersville area, has also noticed people wearing masks when she goes out. She recently went to the store and pharmacy and noticed that about 50 percent of people were wearing masks.
Patrick said she is wearing masks. She has a combination of some medical masks from the H1N1 pandemic and cloth masks she made herself.
She wants to limit the spread of the disease, she said, especially as a retired nurse who worked in emergency departments. Her husband also worked in health care fields, she said.
What worries Patrick is that there are people who are asymptomatic who can spread the virus. People can also shed it before they start developing symptoms.
That is why she started wearing a mask and encourages others to do so as well.
“I just think it's a good thing to do to help slow the spread and help protect someone else,” Patrick said.
Patrick knows the masks by themselves cannot protect people, and people need to continue to practice social distancing. People still need to wash their hands after removing their masks. And if someone wears a disposable one, it goes in the trash, not on the ground.
It was weird, the first time, to wear a mask in public, Patrick said. Until she saw others wearing them.
Wearing a mask makes it a little more difficult to breathe, said Carla Coupe, who has also made her own masks. But it feels similar to wearing a scarf in the winter.
She’s “winging it” when it comes to materials, she said. In addition to some old N95 masks she has, she has used pillow cases and other materials to make masks based on patterns she found online.
Even wearing a mask, she limits her exposure to the public, trying to get in and out of the grocery store in 30 minutes, she said.
Coupe has seen more older people wearing masks, which she appreciates. Younger people, not so much.
But she will wear one, especially as she is 64 and has asthma, making her in the vulnerable population.
“So it would be stupid for me not to take advantage of being able to make one,” Coupe said.
