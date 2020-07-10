Inside the large brick building at 30 N. Market St. in Frederick, county treasury employees were busy taking phone calls and filing paperwork, all while wearing face coverings and socially distancing.
The county's treasury department has been closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic since around mid-March, but the overall workload has stayed consistent, and even increased since then, said Diane Fox, director of the department.
Fox and Dan Lewis, the county's treasury manager, said at one point earlier this month, the division served about 250 cars in its drive-thru lane, with cars often backed up to Market Street. That's because July is a busy time for tax payments and other transactions, they said.
The division also has a drop-off box outside for payments, which has been used heavily, Fox said.
Even though the building has been closed to the public, many customers have still swung by to drop off tax payments and permit fee payments, they said.
"All it takes is one bad circumstance where your payment gets lost [in the mail]," Lewis said of why people prefer to pay in-person.
Earlier this month, two collection specialists in the department, Stormie Combs and Mandy Mansell, were busy working the phones at their respective work stations. Their relatives made cloth masks for the entire treasury staff so employees could report to work safely once Gov. Larry Hogan ordered face coverings be worn indoors.
Fox and Lewis said the two and others often field hundreds of phone calls per day. Combs said despite all the extra work, the appreciation from customers makes it worthwhile.
"It's been rewarding," Combs said. "Most of them are happy to know we're still here ... for the community, we've been a nice sort of constant for them during all this."
Fox commended her staff for a seamless transition in operating through the pandemic.
"One thing that surprised me is the amount of people who want to pay face-to-face," she said. "I'm very proud of the resiliency of our staff."
Part of the challenge, she and Lewis said, was the uncertainty of shifting operations at the beginning of the restrictions and shutdown in mid-March.
But county officials, especially in planning and permitting upstairs and in the treasury department on the first floor of 30 N. Market St., were already "ahead of the curve" in allowing employees to telework and providing services for clients online, Fox and Lewis added.
They said the treasury department was fortunate to be located in an old bank building downtown with a drive-thru, allowing customers to access the department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays.
Still, there were some unknowns, Fox said.
"When it started in March, it was kind of a little scary," she said. "We were one of the few [departments] that was still running ... and we didn't know if we could still have that face-to-face presence [with customers]."
Treasury department employees are still working hard during what is typically one of the busiest times of the year.
Combs said she's grateful for Mansell and her other colleagues, especially as the workload has increased in past weeks.
"We rely on each other a lot," she said. "Between our team here, and our management team ... if we need anything, they're there."
Perhaps most importantly, their duty to serve county residents and customers hasn't changed — and those people notice the strong customer service.
"We have many customers who say, 'Thank you guys for being here,'" Combs said.
