At first, Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center was not going to let Peter Sears in to see his mother, out of precaution.
Nursing homes prohibit all visitation, except at the end of life. Sears received a call earlier that morning to say his 73-year-old mother had signs of COVID-19. She had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is one of the risk factors for a more severe case of COVID-19. A doctor told Sears that those with COPD do not fare well on ventilators and have trouble coming off.
Despite developing symptoms the morning of April 3, the nursing home staff told Sears that he should come by to see his mother. She was already touch and go.
About five to 10 minutes after saying he could not come in, the nursing home staff called to say the facility had been scrubbed and if he was comfortable, he could see his mother in person.
He put on protective personal equipment, got his temperature checked and answered screening questions.
He stayed about 30-45 minutes, waiting to see if his mother, who had been given morphine, would wake up. He told her that he loved her.
“Thankfully, to me, she didn't appear in any pain,” Sears said. “She just looked like she was sleeping and the labored breathing kind of sounded like when your family snores at night.”
He left around noon. The nursing home facility called him six hours later.
His mother, Alexis Brinegar, had died. She was 73.
Sears does not know for sure if his mother died of COVID-19, he said. He declined the test offered by the nursing home. The staff had said they were very sure she had the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
He did not think getting her tested would be the right call. She was already so sick, he said, that a diagnosis would not change her condition. And he knew tests were limited at the nursing home. At the time, it was one of the last available tests.
Brinegar is likely one of the county’s six probable deaths.
Remembering Alexis Brinegar
Sears wants people to know how fast COVID-19 can progress, he said.
“It's scary how quickly it can, it can take someone who is immunocompromised,” Sears said.
After visiting his mother, Sears started his own self-quarantine. The nurse who helped him into protective gear said he needed to quarantine since he was exposed to his mother.
He completed the self-quarantine last week.
Brinegar wanted her body donated for science, and Sears fulfilled her wish. He said he hopes that he’ll be able to attend a memorial run by the State Anatomy Board honoring those who donated their bodies to research once the pandemic ends.
While in self-quarantine, he mourned his mother alone, which was difficult, Sears said. He has family in Philadelphia, but he was not able to be with them.
“I imagine if I could, I probably would have driven up there to be with them for several days to [...] grieve with them so that there's certainly been one of the tougher aspects of it,” Sears said.
Sears turned to the internet to help with his grief. He created a memorial site for his mother, allowing people to share stories, he said.
Brinegar’s flourless chocolate cake was “AMAZING,” Jane Manson wrote.
People gravitated toward her like she was a magnet, Janus Olive wrote.
“You felt a nurturing energy being around her,” Olive wrote. “It’s not that she ever wanted any attention. She soaked up the good vibrations and then gave it back to us in her watercolors, her delicious meals and desserts, her contagious laughter and sincere conversations.”
Others shared favorite memories or revealed how they met.
Brinegar was born on July 5, 1946 in Marianna, Pennsylvania. She worked at Slates in Hallowell, Maine, for about 20 years, Sears said.
She also loved watercolor and painting.
Brinegar was diagnosed with brain disorder Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome, which causes confusion, memory loss and involuntary movement.
Sears moved his mother to Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center so he could take care of her. He said his interactions with the nursing home were positive and his mother received good care.
The nursing home called him April 2 to alert him of six cases of COVID-19. His mother was not one of them.
“To be perfectly honest, I was pretty worried right off the bat, after having seen all the stories in the media on how it has run through other nursing homes,” Sears said.
The nursing home called the next day about his mother. The nursing home did not say how the disease got into the facility. The Frederick County Health Department stopped reporting cases by long term care facilities on April 15.
But as of April 13, Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center had 14 cases of COVID-19 in residents and four in staff members. There were three deaths.
Sears said he hopes research moves quickly on the disease and that there will not be a second wave with more deaths.
“My heart just goes out to everybody that has lost someone,” he said.
