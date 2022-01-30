More Frederick County residents have died from COVID-19 during the month of January than in any previous month of the pandemic.
As of Friday — the last day for which complete data was available — the county had logged 58 deaths from the virus this month, breaking the previous local record of 55 during April 2020. Fifty people in Frederick County died of COVID-19 last January.
A deluge of coronavirus infections hit the county in late December, sending an unprecedented volume of patients into the local hospital and stretching the community’s testing infrastructure thin. This wave was propelled by the omicron variant of the virus, which data has proven to be milder and less lethal than previous strains of COVID-19, but much more contagious.
Positivity levels peaked in the county earlier this month at 33.85 percent and have been steadily declining ever since. On Friday, the positivity rate stood at 16.77 percent — still higher than what they were during the early days of December, when omicron had just begun circulating in Maryland.
The local case rate was 56.19 per 100,000 residents on Friday. This metric peaked on Jan. 8 at 246.67 per 100,000.
There were 72 coronavirus patients being treated at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday night, 10 of whom were in the intensive care unit. According to county data, hospitalizations peaked locally on Jan. 16 with 114 COVID-19 patients.
The Frederick County Health Department announced on Friday it would be working with the county’s public libraries to distribute free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents. Distribution of the test kits will take place at all public libraries through curbside pick-up only. They will be passed out on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of one test kit per person. (More information can be found online via FrederickCountyMd.gov/coronavirus.)
Supplies are limited. The first time free test kits became available at the county’s public libraries in December, they were gone within the hour.
Is Jan counting non-residents of Frederick County in her mask mandate metrics? She didn't just move the goalposts with her latest mask mandate, but changed the goalposts completely. Now instead of being driven by the positivity rate, she set a goal on cases per 100,000 residents. Is she counting all cases, or just those that are hospitalized?
A recent US News and World Reports nailed it when they said that politicians are addicted to Masking Mandate Theater.
BTW, hay, and I know you are reading this, I am vaxxed, boosted, and wear a mask when required.
I have a big problem with this article. Notice how the reporter doesn't cite one source for the information in the article. The reporter seems to be relying on the data posted on the Frederick County Board of Health website in support, but when you go to the BOH website the graphs don't show the underlying data that supports the graph. For the daily death data, when you hover your mouse over any part of the graph, the date pops up with a 0 as the underlying data. So where did the reporter come up with this data, and why is that source not identified in the article. We're at the point right now where transparency MUST be shown in any FNP articles that deal with Covid infections or deaths in Frederick County..
"For the daily death data, when you hover your mouse over any part of the graph, the date pops up with a 0 as the underlying data."
The numbers are there. Hover near the end of the upright data bars (or simply look over to the Y axis and read the number there, old school style).
And while I agree that the reporter should have included a link to the info it's hard to think that she is consciously trying to hide the numbers, or that by now people don't know where to look for them: it's been in the same place for the last 2 years. In fact, it's here, right where you looked for it: https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/8094/COVID-19-in-Frederick-County)
January had record deaths from the Chinese Virus? How can that be, Joe Biden already fixed the problem, remember?
"I'M GOING TO SHUT DOWN THE VIRUS!"
Joe shut down the Trump Virus.
Too bad the long term effects of that disease have curdled the brains of the Cheetolini cult.
Long Trumpism.
