The interior of the Frederick County courthouse showed signs of activity for the first time in months this week as the state court system embarked on the third phase of its reopening plan.
Many hearings and services were either suspended entirely or made remote March 16 by order of Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Court of Appeals of Maryland, who cited the health threat posed by the novel coronavirus in her decision. After several weeks in Phase I — a fairly strict closure of the courts to most visitors with many basic functions being handled by drop-boxes and remote appointments — the court system proceeded to Phase II on June 5, but both District and Circuit court clerks’ offices remained closed to members of the public except in rare circumstances.
“So probably the biggest change [under Phase III] is the circuit court clerk’s office is officially open,” said Judge Julie Stevenson Solt, the county administrative judge for Frederick County Circuit Court. “That means, for example, folks who are requesting a protective order or a temporary protective order can come in to file at the clerk’s office for District Court or Circuit Court ... and we’ll be hearing those cases now, as well.”
Solt, along with Judge Dino E. Flores Jr., the administrative judge for District Court, have both been deeply involved with the Maryland Judiciary’s evaluation of the pandemic in implementing the state’s five-phase reopening plan, each step of which can be different for individual counties.
On the Circuit Court side, Solt sits in on regular calls with the Conference of Circuit Court Judges to learn about challenges faced by judges in counties across the state and Baltimore city under the partial closure. In addition to brainstorming solutions to problems, the judges also compare notes and discuss the phases of reopening, allowing each judge to perfect an approach that will best fit their jurisdiction.
Solt also meets regularly in the courthouse’s jury assembly room with a group of 20 or more courthouse facility managers, employees and frequently Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the Frederick County health officer. Topics range from the preparedness of the facility, upcoming reopenings and issues that could affect the reopening schedule, such as the latest COVID-19 numbers.
“I look at those numbers at least twice a day,” Solt said.
In addition to the reopening of clerk’s offices, judges will begin hearing many more evidentiary-type hearings under Phase III where witnesses can be heard and testimony accepted in a much broader array of cases, Solt said. In Circuit Court, this includes preliminary hearings in criminal matters, which will hopefully allow judges and attorneys to re-evaluate where a case is in reference to a potential jury trial.
Because all jury trials remain suspended until the final phase of reopening scheduled to begin in October, many defendants have found themselves behind bars in a state of limbo due to the virus outbreak. This in turn has led to myriad concerns over speedy trial rights and what defense attorneys have characterized as pressure on some defendants facing shorter prison terms to take plea deals.
”Obviously the primary concern is for defendants who are incarcerated, and I can tell you that we have scheduled different kinds of hearings, such as preliminary hearings. … Trying to really get things set up so that when we are ready to resume trials, those cases are able to move forward,” Solt said, saying such cases are a priority for judges and attorneys.
Evidentiary cases with witnesses and testimony will also be heard in other matters, as well, such as family law cases and applications for protective orders. Adoption hearings are also back on the docket in circuit court under Phase III, Solt said.
For as much hardship as the partial closure has caused, not to mention the tremendous toll of human lives lost, Solt said that it was clear some valuable lessons have already been learned as a result, especially with regard to the use of technology to facilitate court procedures.
While remote hearings come with their challenges, Solt believes many judges, attorneys and court staff have learned that, with some practice, they allow hearings to be held efficiently and expeditiously. The judge said she wouldn’t be surprised to see such approaches remain in place even after the threat of COVID-19 begins to fade.
“We can’t do things the way we did before just because that’s the way we’ve always done it, so I think there will be efficiency brought to an overall inefficient system,” Solt said.
