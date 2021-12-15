The country is bracing for a possible surge in the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, but it’s been nearly two weeks since comprehensive data on the transmission of the virus in Maryland has been available.
The web server outage continues at the Maryland health department after a cyberattack knocked the agency’s website offline two weekends ago. Some coronavirus statistics are back online — like daily hospitalization and vaccination numbers and congregate and school outbreak data — but the case and death tally and positivity level tracker typically available on the state’s COVID dashboard has yet to be updated.
Since coronavirus data is centrally tracked by the state health department, the latter numbers have also been missing from the dashboard run by the Frederick County Health Department. According to data that is available, hospitalizations are at their highest levels since late January, but how many new deaths or cases there have been each day since the state servers went down two weekends ago remains unknown.
State health department spokesman Andy Owen said in an email there continues to be no evidence of data being compromised in the attack, and investigative and restoration work continues “around the clock." He added the surveillance data that remains offline will be updated at the “earliest opportunity,” but did not provide an estimate of when that would be.
In the meantime, there isn’t much Frederick’s local health department can do other than wait and watch for the state numbers to be updated, according to local health officials.
When asked how the server outage has affected the county health department, Rissah Watkins and Shawn Dennison — two spokespeople for the department — took a deep breath in unison.
They know how anxious the Frederick community has been to get a full, updated picture of COVID-19 transmission in the county. They have been too. But the bottom line, Watkins said, is that “we just can’t share what we don’t have.”
All labs in Maryland report directly to the state health department, which in turn shares data with local jurisdictions, Watkins explained. Creating a new system on the fly or changing the existing one would be a time-consuming, costly and difficult process, Watkins said. So, she said, Frederick’s health department — and others in the state — have instead chosen to continue relying on the data sharing structure in place.
Being able to share daily updates of the COVID-19 case count in Frederick County is helpful because it’s one way for the county’s health department to remind the community that the virus is still circulating locally at high levels, Watkins said.
But that’s been the case for a long time, Watkins said. Even though this data isn’t currently available, the strategies people should be using to protect themselves haven’t changed: folks should still be washing their hands, masking up while in public indoor settings, be mindful of inside gatherings and get vaccinated.
Watkins and Dennison both described themselves as “data people.” They always want the county to have as much information as possible. But the fact state hospitalization numbers are still available has been a bright side of the server outage, they said — this data has remained a helpful barometer of virus transmission in the community.
The continued availability of vaccination numbers has been helpful, too, Watkins and Dennison said. Watkins added that every immunization clinic run by the health department still sees people coming in to get their first dose of the vaccine.
For those who have continued holding off, Dennison encouraged them to speak with someone in their life who has gotten vaccinated about why they chose to do so. Parents hesitant about getting their 5-11 year-old immunized can also talk to other parents of kids in this age bracket who chose to get their child vaccinated, Dennison said.
“It’s not too late to vaccinate,” Watkins said. The health department welcomes all vaccine “first-timers,” she said, and is happy to help people get their second shots and boosters.
