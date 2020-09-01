Nearly all of the key metrics for COVID-19 rose across the state Tuesday, with the Maryland Department of Health reporting increases in new cases, deaths, current hospitalizations and the positivity rate.
The number of new cases went up by 614 across the state and 13 in Frederick County over the past 24 hours, according to MDH.
There are now 108,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, including 3,505 in the county.
While the number of related deaths remained unchanged in the county for a third consecutive day, it increased by five statewide and now stands at 3,617.
The number of people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Frederick County is 118.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations increased for the second consecutive day after falling to their lowest level since the end of March.
The number of Maryland residents currently hospitalized by the novel coronavirus went up by eight from the previous day and now stands at 385.
The number of patients in intensive care rose by five over the past 24 hours after remaining stagnant for consecutive days and now stands at 112.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were two COVID-19 patients, including one in intensive care, on Monday night.
As the state conducted more than 13,000 tests over the past 24 hours to push to total closer to two million (1,952,501), the seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked higher by .13 percent to 3.39 percent.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate, a rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, fell from 2.66 percent to 2.49 percent.
