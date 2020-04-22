A closed medical facility in Laurel will reopen to help aid in the state's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Wednesday.
Hogan, joined by Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and other area lawmakers, said the hospital will add 135 beds to the state's capacity, including 35 acute care beds.
Alsobrooks "welcomed Hogan home" as she took to the podium Wednesday, and thanked Gov. Hogan for his efforts in re-opening the hospital.
"I'm glad that the Governor saw what we did and it's a wonderful opportunity to be able to handle the surge as it occurs," Alsobrooks said. "We know that we are really very much in the middle of this."
As of Wednesday, Prince George's had the most positive cases of coronavirus—3,875—and deaths at 125 in the state, according to state health department data.
Hogan also noted that he will introduce a "roadmap" on Friday in terms of re-opening the state.
There are four factors to reopening, Hogan said: increasing the supply of personal protective equipment, expanding coronavirus testing, increasing the hospital surge capacity and introducing contact tracing.
The Laurel facility re-opening is a key step in that process, Hogan said.
"With these crucial components now firmly in place, on Friday we will be introducing our Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery which will lead us safely out of this pandemic," Hogan said.
Trump is LUCKY Hogan decided not to run in the Republican Primaries. A REAL LEADER vs FAKE LEADER who has been exposed by a REAL NATIONAL CRISIS. And not just Hogan, there are a bunch of Governors who have stepped into the VOID Donald John Trump has left. REAL AMERICA STILL EXISTS with REAL AMERICAN LEADERS coming to the Rescue!!
