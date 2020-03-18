In light of Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest restrictions on large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, public safety facilities in Frederick County are also adopting new protocols and policies.
Patrick Grossman, acting chief of the Frederick Police Department, said his agency had not been warned of the closing of restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters before Monday’s announcement, learning of the ban in real time with the rest of the state.
Despite this, taking measures to ensure city businesses and residents were in compliance with the order by the 5 p.m. deadline was simple, given the city’s quick and effective dissemination of information as well as strong partnership with non-government organizations, such as the Downtown Frederick Partnership, Grossman said.
Frederick police also had a team in place to patrol downtown that could stop to check in with restaurants and other affected businesses, Grossman said.
“There really was no difficulty at all. We already have our directed patrol team that was already downtown, so it was just a matter of contacting people at businesses and making sure they were aware of the new provision in the governor’s order,” Grossman said.
Both Frederick police officers and county sheriff’s deputies were briefed on several new practices the agencies would implement to prevent officers from being exposed to the virus. Aside from general reminders to wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their face, Frederick police have been advised to contact the Frederick County Health Department for guidance if they come into contact with anyone who they believe may have contracted the novel coronavirus, Grossman said.
“Internally we also have protocols in place for decontamination procedures for any officers who might have been exposed to [the virus], as well as procedures for decontaminating any vehicles [or other equipment] ... that individuals may have been in contact with,” Grossman said.
Call-takers at the Emergency Communications Center were also screening 911 callers with several new questions in an attempt to determine if police officers or other public safety personnel are being sent to a call where someone who may have the novel coronavirus is present.
Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins urged residents to disclose this information if they need emergency assistance.
“Whether it’s police, fire or [emergency medical services], for any reason, please disclose to us if you have this virus, suspect you are infected, or have been exposed to the virus,” Jenkins said. “Protect the public safety personnel that are out there to protect you.”
That said, both Grossman and Jenkins encouraged residents to continue to call either agency’s non-emergency lines for assistance as well as 911 in an emergency.
“Our priority as an agency is to carry out our normal duties and responsibilities to the public by handling calls for service, criminal incidents, health emergencies and protect our facilities for continuity of operations,” Jenkins said about his agency’s preparations in light of the outbreak.
All sworn patrol deputies and detention center personnel are considered essential personnel. All travel and training activities for the sheriff’s office were suspended early last week, Jenkins said. Most volunteer activities had also been suspended, as well as fingerprinting services at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center, Jenkins added.
The sheriff said the reasoning behind suspending these activities, along with in-person visits at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, was to limit interaction between sheriff’s office personnel and the public in order to prevent spreading the virus. Despite this, Jenkins said he has no plans to direct deputies to prioritize violent crimes over lower-level offenses such as traffic infractions.
“No, I have not told them [to do] that,” Jenkins said when asked about it after the press conference, before adding, “I am not going to disclose to the public what I have told my deputies. They are operational procedures, and it’s not for public conversation. ... Don’t think we’re letting our guard down.”
Jenkins also addressed his agency’s strategy on enforcing the law during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s going to be a criminal element out there who may think this is the time and opportunity to take advantage of a terrible situation and are going to try to victimize others and commit certain crimes,” Jenkins said. “Well, let me reinforce the fact that we will still be prepared to respond and deal with that element.”
