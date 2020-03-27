As the COVID-19 pandemic presents economic challenges to Frederick County residents, local organizations are pitching in to keep their cupboards stocked.
On Friday, the Asian American Center of Frederick handed out more than two dozen bags of groceries at a food drop-off location for the Frederick Community Action Agency.
FCAA and the Salvation Army provided the groceries to give to those in need.
Volunteers wore personal protective equipment and did not have physical contact with the residents as they placed the bags in their clients’ cars.
Also on Friday, FoodPro in downtown Frederick received a shipment of produce originally meant to go to local restaurants.
Because few restaurants are open to use the food, the company spent four hours handing out boxes of produce to a line of residents that at times wrapped around the building.
Efforts were made to make sure the residents were spaced out to keep social distancing as they waited for their boxes of food.
