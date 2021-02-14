The state of Maryland reported less than than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday as more than 10,000 vaccine doses were administered and the positivity rate remained under 5 percent.
Statewide, 847 cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 370,983. The death toll increased by 18, and the number of confirmed deaths was at 7,374.
The state’s positivity rate dropped .13 percent to 4.63 percent.
In Frederick County, 43 new cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the local total to 16,409 since last March. No new deaths were reported, leaving the local death toll at 252.
The county’s positivity rate was at 5.6 percent.
More than 29,500 people in Frederick have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, equating to 11.4 percent of the county’s population. More than 11,500 people have received the second dose of the vaccine.
Statewide, 13,720 first doses were administered between Saturday and Sunday, and 6,604 second doses were given.
The state as a whole remained in phase 1C, while Frederick County was largely focused on 1A and 1B and anyone older than 65.
Statewide, 26 fewer people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 from Saturday to Sunday. 1,166 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, and 293 of those were in intensive care.
In Frederick County, 43 people at Frederick Health Hospital were there after testing positive for COVID-19, with eight of them in intensive care.
Generally, people in top priority for the vaccine include health care and nursing home workers, first responders and law enforcement, educators, people involved with the continuity of government and people older aged 65 or older. The latest local information on vaccine distribution can be found at health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine.
