Karen Barnard is one of 3,822 Frederick County residents who filed for unemployment the week of March 28.
Three weeks earlier, only 51 county residents had filed for unemployment, according to Maryland Department of Labor statistics.
The numbers are only continuing to increase. The week ending April 4, 4,555 Frederick County residents filed for unemployment — an increase of 733 from the week before. There were 108,508 total claims in Maryland, and 6.6 million nationwide.
While many residents have not yet heard back about their status, Barnard’s situation is completely up in the air. The Maryland Department of Labor has not yet established means for self-employed individuals to apply for unemployment benefits.
Barnard owns Karen’s Kids, a home-operated day care in Frederick, which she had to close March 27 after Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all day cares that are not providing care to essential workers who need child care to close.
“I’m sure their systems are absolutely overwhelmed. It doesn’t surprise me,” Barnard said. “And I’m sure they don’t have this amount of self-employed and contractor type requests very often, this probably has never happened.”
Barnard debated applying at all. She’s 72, and her husband is 71.
“We don’t need to be bringing stuff in if it’s not necessary,” she said.
She and her husband have an emergency fund to fall back on, and Barnard feels lucky to be able to pay her bills each month.
“I know there are a lot of services for seniors, and I know there is a lot available, I just would rather not do that if I can help it because I know there are people who are in a lot worse situations than we are,” she said.
The Maryland Department of Labor received more unemployment insurance claims in March than it did in all of 2019, said Fallon Pearce, director of communications.
“It’s quite unprecedented. So we have implemented several steps to try to accommodate this surge the best we can,” Pearce said.
On April 1, The Maryland Department of Labor changed its procedures so applicants will file on different days of the week with reference to their surname. Those with a surname beginning with letters A through F will file on Monday, G through N will file on Tuesday and O through Z will file on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be open to all surnames.
Saturday and Sunday also remain open for online filing.
Michael Kemp is in a situation similar to Barnard’s. The Thurmont man lost his job as a glass contractor on March 30, after work dried up.
Kemp attempted to file for unemployment that night, but couldn’t get through. The next day, he successfully filed, and was told over the phone that his claim had been approved and that his debit card, which would give him access to his unemployment funds, would come in the mail within two weeks.
Three days later, Kemp received a letter in the mail from the Department of Labor. It said that because he owed $4,814.83 to the state of Maryland, he would not be receiving his unemployment benefits. However, the letter said he could first use the benefits to pay off the loan balance.
Kemp has been aware of this debt for the last six years. He said the Department of Labor claims it is a debt from an overpayment on previous unemployment insurance benefits from over a decade ago.
While he has continued to make payments on it, the balance has remained stagnant due to the interest loan, Kemp said.
“I am so stressed right now because of that, it’s not doing me any good, I’ve had chest pains from it, not eating because I’m just stressed, wondering how I’m going to make sure I don’t lose my house,” Kemp said.
He doesn’t want to look for work right now, given the conditions of the labor market and his own health conditions. Kemp has had four stents placed in his heart in 15 months, as a result of a serious heart attack.
He said he has contacted the Department of Labor and Hogan’s office, thinking that Hogan’s mandate about not collecting state debt could help him. But he couldn’t get through.
Pearce said the call center workers are working extended hours to take calls. But it’s hard to keep up with the demand.
She wants Marylanders to know that anybody who claims unemployment will be able to collect benefits due to the day they separated from their employment, regardless of when their claim goes through.
“So there’s really no race to file a claim, so we’re definitely asking Marylanders for their patience because all of our unemployment insurance staff, they’re actually all on site,” she said. “They’re not teleworking, they’re coming to work every day, working extended hours to try to get all these applications processed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.