Essential workers will be able to enjoy a free meal from Roasthouse Pub, a six-pack of beer from Flying Dog and some McCutcheon’s apple butter during a special happy hour being put on Tuesday by these companies.
Representatives from each business will be stationed in the parking lot of the College Park Plaza Shopping Center located on 7th Street near Hood College.
Any essential worker who is interested in receiving the free items can come by in their car on Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., or between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Without exiting their car, they will show two forms of identification: one proving that they are an essential worker and another proving that they are 21 or older.
The businesses intend for the process for the “Frontline Hero Happy Hour” to be as contactless as possible.
James Maravetz, vice president of marketing at Flying Dog, said the businesses, which also include the 1st Amendment Society and Premium Distributors of Maryland, frequently partner together. They were all discussing ways they could do more to help the community, especially first responders.
“It’s all really important to us that we try to do what we can. Sometimes you feel a little powerless, and you really have a lot of respect for the people that you see, that not only is it their job but their passion to take care of the situation,” Maravetz said.
All essential workers will be honored, including grocery store employees, police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and EMTs.
“My sister is actually a nurse in North Carolina, and I know how mentally draining and exhausting this is,” Maravetz said. “So it’s just nice to think that for one day at least, they don’t have to worry about something, they don’t have to worry about where their food is going to be prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.