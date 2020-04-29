The Children’s Center of Walkersville usually sees 100 kids over the course of the day, but right now there are only about 10 children under their care.
And they haven’t been paid a dime for the last four weeks. The state of Maryland is covering child care for essential employees through the state's Emergency Personnel Child Care (EPCC) program. But child care providers across the state are saying that they haven’t received any of their payments yet.
“We tried to call a few times but you're on hold for so long, or you get cut off, and it's not even worth it,” Jolena Simoneau, finance and operations manager for the Children's Center, said. “So we just got frustrated trying. So I'm not sure, [the payments] are just out there in cyberspace, I guess.”
The state required all child care providers to submit their first invoices on April 12, a couple of weeks after the EPCC started on March 30. With their first invoice, they were to include applications for each family that will be covered.
Laura Bell, who runs a home day care in Frederick, said at first, she had to collect letters from each parent that stated they are essential personnel. But after she collected all of them, the state backtracked and didn’t want them after all. The guidelines were changing every day.
“I can tell you every provider has every right to be upset with this whole situation on how it was handled. One day you had to do this, and then the next day, no you have to do this,” Bell said. “It's been very frustrating.”
Bell, too, hasn’t received any of her payments yet.
Bell sent her first invoice via email as soon as she could on April 12. But when she logs into the General Accounting Division of Maryland’s portal, it says that it still hasn’t been received. Thus, the applications from each of her seven families have not been received either.
She’s sent two more invoices since then, without ever hearing about her first invoice or the eligibility status of any of her families.
“The parents get approved when they send out the first check. It doesn't make any sense,” Bell said. “Right now, none of my parents know they're approved because my first invoice hasn't even been received yet.”
Like Bell, Simoneau hasn’t seen her invoices be processed. When she’s tried calling, she can never get through to anyone.
The Comptroller's Office posted on Facebook Wednesday and confirmed via telephone that they have processed more than 4,000 invoices and sent payments totaling almost $8.5 million to 3,000 providers, meaning payments could be coming soon. The post advised direct deposits might take 2-3 days to appear in bank accounts.
Simoneau said the Children’s Center does have an emergency fund they can use to keep running. But for home care operators, their business savings can be their personal savings, too.
Bell said that she had to dip into her savings in order to pay her mortgage last month. Her mortgage company offered to postpone her payment, but knowing that she would have to pay it eventually, she decided to pay it now.
Bell appreciates what the state has done by providing hazard pay to all child care providers and allowing them to continue operating, but said that the process has been complicated and confusing since the beginning.
“It was a couple of days before we even knew we were going to be approved to open up our business,” Bell said. “That was the biggest low. We had to fill out a lot of applications to be approved.”
Simoneau has been working at The Children’s Center of Walkersville for the last five years and said during her time, she’s wished the state would provide more resources for early childhood development. Now more than ever, the state is relying on child care providers to be able to continue their work, and are not giving them the tools necessary.
“In order for the state and country to go back to work, child care providers have to be able to maintain their employment and maintain their business,” Simoneau said. “It's such an oversight on the state's part and it's just really disheartening.”
(6) comments
Oh please, child care is so ridiculously over-priced in our area and they won't lose business when this ends so please no more articles about them complaining.
you are a real human being.
Question? And I'm asking from not understanding, not being confrontational! Why is the state (my taxes) paying for childcare for people that were working in the first place? Is it really because school was being considered "child care"? And if so, OK, again, I'm just asking. I have 2 grown boys now but when they were younger, I still had to pay child care because they had to be cared for before school, after school and on the days school was not in session. Just wondering the scope of this?
This is only because of COVID19
Since childcare were forced to close and only able to take children of essential personnel the State of Maryland is paying the providers.
Thanks SpCh5617. Appreciate the feedback. Still not totally understanding but that is probably my old age sitting in! Be Safe!
Not all these “essential personnel” are state employees. A lot are first responders and healthcare workers. So again...why are my taxes paying for this?
Also, you never submit an invoice via email.....you sent it snailmail return receipt requested.
