For the last two and a half months, Frederick County businesses, along with businesses nationwide, have had to decide how they were going to move forward in the pandemic.
Some companies dealing with plummeting revenues have decided to cut their expenses any way they can — even if it means getting rid of the majority of their workforce. More than 600,000 people have filed for unemployment in Maryland since March, according to the Baltimore Business Journal.
Many businesses had no choice. Service-based businesses found themselves without anything to sell, or any work to give employees. Mike Tauraso, owner of Black Hog BBQ, said he had to lay off his tipped staff, most of whom are bartenders and servers, because they had no work for them to do.
But some companies have decided to take a different approach. Wellspring Digital, which has an office in Frederick, has actually hired five new employees since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Chief Executive Officer Karl Hindle said despite losing over 90 percent of the company’s revenue within 20 days of the shutdown, laying off his employees was never an option he considered.
“We’re a young company but the people we’ve got here are really close,” Hindle said. “And I felt strongly that we either come through it as a team or we don’t come through it at all.”
He decided to develop ways to increase their revenue stream by finding new clients who might be looking to utilize digital marketing for the first time. With the shutdown, companies needed to step up their digital footprint more than ever.
“The retailers, for instance, have got to move to the internet to be able to sell,” he said. “Everybody, every business out there had to move to digital in order to be able to communicate with their customers.”
Hindle hired two more salespeople to help the team start to attract more clients. The team worked from home, but he said they worked around the clock to improve the company.
Six weeks after the shutdown started, Wellspring broke even on the revenues it had lost.
“I cried,” Hindle said. “I’m not joking, I cried.”
The digital marketing company picked up clients across the country, including tourist attractions and business-to-business technology companies. Soon, the phones rang off the hook. Hindle is planning on hiring another four or five employees before the end of the year.
“If we’re going to go down, let’s go down for something big, not because we limped along for a couple of years, as I think a lot of businesses are going to do,” Hindle said.
Ken Tucker, owner of Tucker’s Air HVAC and Plumbing in Frederick, took a similar approach. Considered an essential business, Tucker was able to keep his employees working, although they had much less work to do. But he didn’t want to lay anybody off. Instead, he decided to use the extra time they had from canceled services to train employees to expand their skillsets. This way, employees could do more in the future than just the job they were hired for.
“My big speech to the whole company before we started this was when this is all over I want to be a better company than we were when it started,” Tucker said. “And our employees really kind of bought into that. So it’s worked out very well for us.”
Like Hindle, Tucker thinks his company stands out because they’re still hiring during the pandemic. Because of that, he’s been able to easily attract HVAC workers who may have recently lost their jobs.
“There’s a lot of companies that did it the opposite way we are, they cut back, they might have laid people off,” Tucker said. “… The applicants that are out there are not working, they’re hearing about a company that’s doing everything they can to keep everybody working.”
Revenue-wise, Tucker said the company is operating at about 65 percent of what is normal. But he hopes the summer months, which are typically busy as people use air conditioning systems, will make up for some of that loss.
Now that the weather’s getting hotter, he’s already had an influx in calls.
Many service-oriented businesses, like Pumpernickel + Rye in Urbana and Canapes Catering in Frederick, had employees voluntarily leave their jobs because of health concerns and apply for unemployment. But now hiring people back can be a bit confusing.
Amy Nesbit, co-owner of Pumpernickel + Rye, said she’s been working many hours without paying herself. Currently, the deli is running with limited hours, so she only needs one shift per day. But when they go back to normal hours, she isn’t sure what the logistics of hiring an additional shift worth of workers would be.
Tucker knows that looking at hiring and expanding is very different for retail shops and restaurants, and that those kinds of businesses will have to look at reopening and hiring differently than he did. But he hopes everyone can come out of this time together.
“I feel horrible for what is going on to most of our area and community, and we all need to stick together and help everybody through it,” he said. “So if that means hiring on people when you can’t quite afford it, if that means taking a step back so you can help those that are helping you, hopefully we’re in a position where we can all do that.”
