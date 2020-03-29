The line at Rocky Point Creamery curled around the building Sunday as people stopped by to get ice cream, eggs, milk, cheese or beef at the drive-through window.
“They’re appreciative that we’re open, they’re appreciative that we give them a little bit of a break from the crazy world that exists today and I just hope it continues that people realize that your local farmer is always here,” said owner Chuck Fry, a local dairy farmer.
Other farmers in the area have seen an increase in sales, too. At Bartgis Family Farms, some people are coming from out of state to pick up beef. And Ben Sayler of Pleasant Hill Produce in Walkersville said their orders have over doubled.
Pleasant Hill Produce sells products such as spinach, kale, salad and collard greens and eggs. They also have products from Catoctin Mountain Orchard, including apples, peaches and apple sauce.
Product availability lists are posted Tuesday mornings and orders can be placed through Friday mornings. They are then picked and packaged on Friday for Saturday pick ups.
“We already had lots of food safety practices in place,” Sayler said of changes the business has had to make due to COVID-19. “Now, there’s more social distancing with our employees.”
As for the handling of produce, each worker has a designated bin and there is limited contact with the produce. Gloves are worn and hand sanitizer is used.
Customers pick up their produce from the porch and are asked to stay in their car if someone else is already there or to keep a 6-foot distance.
Sayler said there’s been a “really positive” response from people.
“People are very appreciative to be able to get fresh produce from us right now,” he said. “I think people feel it’s safer. It’s coming directly from us, it hasn’t gone through multiple channels before it arrives to them, versus a grocery store.”
This also means that less people have the chance to touch the produce, as might be the case with multiple customers in a grocery store.
Delivery is something the business is considering but it isn’t in place yet.
“These are interesting times and we’re doing what we can to provide people with fresh food so whatever it takes to make that happen and more available to more people, we’re going to do our best to make those changes,” Sayler said.
To help deal with demand, Pleasant Hill Produce is putting maximum purchase quantities on products they have a limited supply of, such as eggs. They have a CSA program, which stands for community-supported agriculture and guarantees a box of produce per week during growing season. Starting in May only members will be able to get produce.
Sayler said that the business believes in providing safe, fresh food to people and that the last few weeks seem to have helped people realize the importance of local farms and produce.
“Food comes from farms, not from the grocery store,” he said.
Joanne and David Bartgis of Bartgis Family Farm, which has one operation in Buckeystown and one in Spring Ridge, said they’ve seen an uptick in sales too.
They provide curbside pickup and have monthly specials. They can also do deliveries for people who need it, such as the elderly.
Recently they started having a 10 percent discount for veterans, military members and first responders. They’re planning on extending the same discount to everyone in April.
“There’s a lot of people who are non-essential and have lost their jobs so it’s going to be difficult for them to be able to find any beef at a discount,” Joanne Bartgis said.
She hopes the discount will give people the opportunity to see the difference between store-bought beef and naturally raised beef.
“We just want to make sure that everybody that’s out there that needs any help with getting things in their freezer and meals for them that they can do that for the month of April,” she said.
Joanne Bartgis said one change they’ve made during this time is to have customers set up an appointment to pick up their beef so there’s time to disinfect between customers and there aren’t too many people there at once.
She also said customers, including those from out of state, are thrilled to find beef available.
David Bartgis said a lot of the discussion, both between himself and Joanne Bartgis and their customers revolves around the fact that this is an unprecedented time.
“No beef, no chicken, no pork,” he said. “It’s been really good for us as far as our regular customers have still been coming back, quite a few new customers.”
But they also deliver to Airways Inn of Frederick, which has been shut down per state rules to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve lost them [for now],” he said.
Keeping up with demand is a process because beef does need to hang for about three weeks to cure.
They’re out of some cuts but have a “a pretty good flow” coming in.
At Rocky Point Creamery, Fry said they had to get more beef processed quickly because they weren’t prepared for the number of customers coming through.
“Business is kind of crazy,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”
They “can’t get enough” eggs but they have plenty of milk.
“We aren’t as cheap as the supermarket sometimes but we have local, we have fresh and we’re here in any kind of a crisis,” said Fry of local farmers. “And obviously we’ve been here since 1883 so we’ve been here a long time.”
Like Sayler, Fry said there were already measures in place because of food service regulations but that they’re extra cautious.
This includes using more wipes, making sure staff feels healthy and often changing gloves.
As for the response from customers, Fry said the business is seeing a lot of online questions about ice cream flavors and product availability.
“We take a lot of time to try to answer that,” he said. “It’s always good that the community is very responsive and supportive of what we do and it’s a good feeling that we’re kind of helping everyone.”
(3) comments
All workers should be required to wear masks. Transmission occurs from the mouth and nose. Gloves are necessary, but not enough. No worker at any store is wearing masks. Unwise as they are in close contact with hundreds of people daily. Hogan needs to make this mandatory. We appreciate these folks running our stores and we need to keep them healthy.
Caution Rocky Point employees to take steps to protect themselves handing off to vehicles to open windows. May need partial plastic barrier to limit breathing exposure living open at bottom for exchanges. Similar to what is being done at Walmart’s and other grocery merchants. Keep your distance. Limit breath exchanges.
Hurray for our farmers. Glad to see your economic boom! God bless you all!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.