After nearly two months of being closed due to the coronavirus, SoldierFit Frederick will start to offer outdoor classes next week, but limit them to 10 people per class.
Gov. Larry Hogan initially included allowing gyms to hold outdoor classes in the first phase of the “Reopen Maryland” plan, which has yet to go into effect. But his order amendment on May 6 approved “outdoor fitness instruction” in addition to other activities like golf, tennis and fishing.
While the change went into effect last Thursday, gyms such as SoldierFit and Frederick-based MAD Fitness waited so they could develop a plan to safely implement outdoor classes.
Danny Farrar, co-owner of SoldierFit, said he took guidance from another fitness company and adapted it to make it work for his gym. SoldierFit released a plan on Facebook detailing each step of their process. They’ll have to wait for orders from Hogan to move past outdoor classes, but they already have several future safety measures in place.
SoldierFit’s workouts usually consist of attendees moving between stations and using a variety of equipment. Since that would allow for easy cross-contamination, the gym will instead pivot to outdoor classes where each individual will stay in their own “bunker box.” Each box is a six-by-six foot barrier that will keep them at a distance from the other attendees.
Similarly, MAD Fitness will hold their classes in the parking lot behind their facility, with each attendee keeping to their own parking space, co-owner Amy DiPasquale said. They will also stagger the attendees so nobody’s parking spaces are touching.
Both Farrar and DiPasquale said they will disinfect all equipment both before and after each class, and have their instructors wear masks.
Cleanliness is a top priority for both gym owners, long before the pandemic hit, they said. With the coronavirus pandemic, both are investing in even more cleaning equipment and following new guidelines.
“So I’m taking a lot of measures so when phase two comes on board and people are allowed to come back in the gym,” DiPasquale said. “So that they know that we are taking every precautionary measure we have to keep their facility as clean as possible for them.”
Like many independent gyms, both SoldierFit and MAD Fitness have transitioned to online workout classes. And while many of their members stayed on, they have definitely felt the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The first couple weeks that this hit... people I think were hopeful that it wasn’t going to last that long, so they held onto their membership,” DiPasquale said. “But I think after several weeks and they didn’t see any light at the end of the tunnel, it was difficult to do classes and be motivated. We saw a considerable drop off in memberships. And I get it.”
Farrar estimates that he lost $120,000 in revenue last month alone. The lack of new members joining and personal training both contributed to that revenue loss.
He sees the value of online training, but also knows that if people really preferred online workouts over going to a gym in person, gyms would have gone extinct a long time ago.
“People require accountability,” Farrar said. “They require instruction.”
However, he plans on keeping his online classes in place even after the state has completely reopened, because even people who do prefer to go to the gym regularly can benefit from online classes, when they’re either away from home or don’t have time to make it to a class.
“So I personally believe … you will not be able to stay in business as a gym if the only thing you offer is in-person,” Farrar said. “I believe you’re going to have to offer both.”
While their members have responded positively to the idea of the outdoor classes, both Farrar and DiPasquale are concerned about the future for the fitness industry. It’s uncertain how long each phase of the reopening process will take, and how many people will feel safe returning to gyms even once they’re open.
“So the fear of the unknown and the what ifs are very concerning and scary,” DiPasquale said. “But as a small business owner, I have to keep marching on and keep trying to find a way to make it work.”
