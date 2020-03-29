A local moving company is taking donations of working hospital beds with the ultimate goal of helping provide beds to field hospitals that may be necessary to combat COVID-19.
For Nicholas Walker, the owner of We Help-U-Move on Reichs Ford Road, there was no question about doing what he could to help.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” he said.
The company took donations Sunday and plans on organizing another day for people to drop beds off.
“Governor Hogan said build field hospitals,” Walker said of where the idea to take hospital bed donations came from. “They need beds.”
We Help-U-Move is a moving company but also aims to help veterans and bring awareness to PTSD. The company stores furniture people don’t want when they move and keeps it to give to veterans in need.
FEMA delivered 250 to the Baltimore Convention Center field hospital Saturday.
“I’d like to thank [FEMA], the [Maryland National Guard], [Maryland Department of General Services], [Maryland Health Department, University of Maryland Medical System], [Johns Hopkins Medicine], and all of our partners working around the clock to coordinate these lifesaving resources,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted.
The plan is to have about 6,000 additional beds available to help combat COVID-19. In Maryland, there are over 1,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and at least 15 confirmed deaths.
Walker said when beds come in they are disinfected and numbered. All parts are written on a label and the bed is put in a mattress bag and closed with an additional label detailing what’s in the bag and when it was cleaned.
The beds are then stored in a shipping container until there is further direction about where to deliver them. Walker said that could be field hospitals anywhere.
Mattresses are not accepted with the donations and if they’re dropped off there will be a $28 fee, which is the landfill fee.
“I’m proactive,” Walker said. “So when I heard this, I knew it was coming. That’s why I put it out on Facebook.”
The hope is that the next collection will be a coordinated effort with other community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.