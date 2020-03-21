Heartly House planned for two scenarios when it comes to COVID-19.
The first is what happens if someone at the shelter starts feeling ill or is diagnosed with the new disease. In that case, the nonprofit plans to shelter the person in one of the shelter’s wings, said Inga James, executive director of Heartly House.
The other is preparing for an influx of calls and for intimate partner violence assaults to rise as people are forced to stay home with mounting stress, James said.
“It’s a big fear of ours because domestic violence incidents are expected to rise dramatically during this period because people are stuck in the house together,” she said.
Keeping people inside due to COVID-19 could increase the likelihood. But the economic stress from the plunging economy and possible loss of jobs could cause incidents to escalate. There’s a chance that in addition to a rise in the number of cases there could be worse and more violent assaults.
“We’re kind of like rats,” James said. “If you put us in an enclosure with other people for too long, there’s bound to be conflict. In a way conflict is settled, when there’s violence in the home, is through violence… We expect conflict because that’s what happens when you put people together for a long period of time with no escape, or little escape.”
As the numbers increase, much of the burden will fall on local law enforcement, she said.
The Frederick Police Department had not seen an increase in calls, as of Wednesday, but it would be examining calls down the line to see if it needed to take additional steps, said Acting Chief Capt. Patrick Grossman.
“I wouldn’t definitely state that we’re actively planning on seeing an increase [in calls for domestic violence], but it is something we are definitely going to keep our eye on,” Grossman said.
Grossman stressed that the department was still partnering with organizations like the Heartley House, they will still be offering lethality screenings for potential victims of domestic violence, and other services like 211 from the Mental Health Association are still available. In addition, the department can rely on its own Victim Services Unit, which is headed by Suzan Boisclair.
“All these tools are still available to us and we’re fully prepared for any calls for service that come down the line, which is why it’s important to note again that all our staffing levels are looking perfectly fine,” Grossman said.
Intimate partner violence is often about control, and abusers may use the virus as a way to exert more control over their partners, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
“In a time where companies may be encouraging that their employees work remotely, and the CDC is encouraging “social distancing,” an abuser may take advantage of an already stressful situation to gain more control,” according to the hotline.
Illness may also become a vulnerability that an abuser could take advantage of, James said.
The hotline emphasizes creating a safety plan for a situation where an abuser may be home more often. That makes it more difficult to leave, James said.
And due to COVID-19, there could be limits at the shelter, the hotline website states, which means people should consider other options like staying with a friend or sleeping in their cars, if those options are available to them, according to the website.
James said there will likely be a decrease in people who can call Heartly House’s hotline because an abuser at home will make it harder for the victim to safely call.
And besides a lack of access to resources, there could be a decrease in people seeking protective orders. Already there is less attention on protective orders at the courthouse, she said.
“It’s going to be hard for people to seek relief when they’re in a violent situation because the courts are also triaging or prioritizing the cases that they take and protective orders just are not at the top of the list,” James said.
Heartly House will no longer meet clients outside of the court house due to COVID-19. The nonprofit is also closed to visitors, vendors and donors, according to a press release. Outreach events and counseling sessions are cancelled.
The nonprofit will continue to provide medical accompaniment until the hospital reports a case of the disease, James said.
News-Post reporter Jeremy Arias contributed to this story.
