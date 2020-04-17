As most people remain sheltered in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, one activity could provide a much-needed respite: playing the piano.
Multiple area piano shop owners, tuning services and instructors said that playing any instrument is great for mental health and helps parents and kids keep some sort of schedule.
Theresa and Dan Shykind own Downtown Piano Works in Frederick. Dan said sales have decreased since Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all non-essential businesses to close. Normally they sell around 25 pianos a month, but are down to about eight.
But the shop also runs a school with a handful of teachers and about 130 students, Theresa said. Even through the pandemic, parents and students have been supportive as lessons have moved from in-person instruction to Zoom lessons and other virtual learning options.
"A parent of one of the students just said to me, for their child, it was the one normal thing that has continued," she said. "There are so many studies that music is good for all ages — for your mental health and your emotional well-being."
Dan said the business has saved money to navigate through the uncertain times ahead for the store.
But for now, it's nice to provide comfort for many families in the area through their school, he said.
"What we find is people like to have a schedule and keep to a schedule … they still like to have that formality in their lives, it’s kind of a sense of normalcy," Dan said.
One of the school's teachers is Natalie Ahearn of Frederick. She has about 15 students, and said online learning has actually helped her hone in on the technical aspects of teaching virtually.
Ahearn also acts as a studio musician throughout the area, performing at gigs. But many shows have been canceled or postponed, she said. Teaching has been a stable job and she hopes students appreciate her efforts and the ability to still practice.
"If you’re Netflixing all day, you haven’t really done anything from the time you’ve started to the end … personally, it always makes me better at the end of the day when I have a musical checklist and finished it, and I hope there’s the same experience for the kids," Ahearn said.
The impact of the coronavirus has hit others in the local piano business community, outside of Downtown Piano Works. That includes Matt Puziss of Frederick, who has run Frederick Piano Service, which mostly provides tuning and also some repair services.
Puziss' wife is 60 and has underlying health conditions, so he decided to stop scheduling tuning appointments shortly after Hogan issued an order for all nonessential businesses to close.
He said he should be fine as he has money saved up and not too much overhead—he is the only employee. He thanked his clients for their business and hopes to see them soon enough.
Music, including playing the piano, should help people through isolation, he said, adding it is "great for the soul."
Dean Kramer, owner of Kramer's Piano Shop in New Midway, has run that business since 1978.
He said he has about 10 employees, and has been trying to keep most of them on the payroll, even with reduced hours. He added he was approved for the federal Payroll Protection Program, which will provide about eight weeks of pay for employees and can also be used for utilities and rent.
Kramer also sells guitars and ukuleles and other products, and does tunings and restorations in his workshop. He also does tunings for more than 300 churches in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Many appointments to tune those pianos, and other jobs in the area, have been canceled since Hogan's order.
"Our first day the governor shut down business, all our phone did for two weeks was ring for cancelations," Kramer said.
Like the Shykinds and others, though, he noted the importance of playing the piano and other instruments during isolation. He recently sent a newsletter out to clients highlighting many reasons why, including that instrument playing works the right and left side of the brain and keeps the mind busy, useful for warding off dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Damon Dye of Walkersville agreed. Dye runs Dye's Piano Service, a tuning and restoration company, and also teaches music at Linganore High School.
Dye, like his peers, has some money saved up to weather the current economic climate. He said there has been challenges with teaching his students virtually, as there are some technology challenges.
But there is a great benefit to playing instruments, especially during periods of social isolation, he said.
"You're doing all these things that are nothing but healthy for the body and mind," Dye said. "Brain studies done for decades say that whenever you're playing an instrument … you’re thinking both creatively and physically ... it's really great brain and soul food."
