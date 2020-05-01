Local political leaders say they understand the need for a mostly mail-in ballot election for next month’s presidential primary, but they are waiting to see how effective that method is.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued a proclamation last month calling for the June 2 primary to be mostly mail-in with some limited in-person voting and drop-off ballot boxes at those polling places, following the recommendations of the state’s Board of Elections.
The Frederick County Board of Elections decided to have two in-person voting sites — the Talley Recreation Center in Frederick and the Urbana Regional Library.
Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll), chair of the county’s delegation in Annapolis, said he understands why the state’s Board of Elections made its recommendations. He added, however, that some people “pride themselves” on voting in person and would rather do that versus voting by mail.
In either scenario, the end goal is still the same, he said.
“My preference is to [give] as many people an opportunity to vote as possible … I don’t know if a mail-in ballot is more helpful for that, or less helpful,” Pippy said, adding the final count of the Seventh Congressional District race might provide a preview of that. A special election was held for that congressional seat with main-in voting.
Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick), vice chair of the county’s delegation, said he and other senators on his former committee — Education, Health and Environmental Affairs — have had conversations in past years about expanding mail-in voting for future elections.
Given the coronavirus public health pandemic, he’s supportive of Hogan’s proclamation and the state Board of Elections’ recommendations.
“I think under the present conditions, it’s a good idea and it gives us a good idea to see how this works,” Young said of mail-in ballots.
Young, Pippy and James Dvorak, former chair and member of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee, all said they were concerned only two polling places will be open on Election Day, because of the size of Frederick County.
Dvorak also said he was concerned about the possibility of voter fraud, and how local and state election officials would be able to confirm the identity of those who voted by mail, without some form of a signature check or other measures.
“I think it’s a process that has a lot of room for mistakes,” Dvorak said.
Stephen Clark, chair of the committee, said he and colleagues have been working with the county’s Board of Elections and state party officials to inform people about mail-in ballots for the primary.
He added he also had concerns about possible voter fraud, noting a North Carolina GOP operative who was charged with ballot tampering last year. But because of safety concerns related to the pandemic, he agreed that mostly mail-in ballots are necessary.
“I would just tell people take it in stride,” Clark said about next month’s election, adding he hopes the November election will be a return to normal voting procedures.
Deborah Carter, chair of the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee, said it was a good idea to hold next month’s primary with mostly mail-in ballots, noting military members have participated that way for decades.
Carter said she believes voter fraud is rare, and she would need to review any proposals to safeguard those elections, including signature checks for ballots. She and her colleagues on the committee have let people know about next month’s election via social media and an email newsletter, she said.
“The [county] board of elections, I think, has done a great job of getting the word out through traditional [media] and social media,” Carter said.
Young said that while there is a possibility of voter fraud with mail-in ballots, he was confident in state and local election officials.
“We have a pretty tight system in Maryland and we don’t want to open the opportunities for fraud, but I think we can handle it,” Young said.
