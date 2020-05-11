The phone rang at 5:30 a.m.
When Dawn Zimmerman picked up, a nurse at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Hospital was on the other line. Zimmerman’s mother, Brenda Drake, had died 10 minutes earlier.
Drake was one of Frederick County’s earliest deaths from COVID-19. She was 76.
Drake was a talented seamstress who moved to the United States from London, her daughter said.
“She did everything from — she’s made wedding dresses to curtains for people,” Zimmerman said.
She loved to paint, even wanting to teach painting at the nursing home where she lived. She was social. She loved parties. She was a strong woman, Zimmerman said.
And Drake was everyone’s grandmother, her daughter said. Everyone with kids had a Mee-maw in their lives because of Drake.
Due to restrictions at the nursing home, Zimmerman did not have a chance to say goodbye to her mother, but she wanted her mother to know everything would be OK.
Drake had lost three daughters, according to her obituary, and Zimmerman thinks her mother fought to stay alive, so that she could be there for her grandchildren.
“And she was afraid to let go,” Zimmerman said. “And now just to let her know that she could let go and go be with her other daughters. I think she really fought to stay here to make sure everybody was going to be OK.”
Zimmerman wanted her mother to know that she would take care of everybody.
Drake’s room did not have a window, which meant Zimmerman could not try and see her mother from outside. She was able to Facetime her mother a couple times, and she credits one of the physician assistants with making that possible.
That physician assistant also called after her mother’s death on April 8 to say how sorry he was that Drake had died.
Zimmerman asked to be able to go inside and see her mother, a courtesy that has now been extended to some other residents’ families, but Zimmerman’s request was denied.
“I begged for them to come and let me in,” Zimmerman said. “And their thing was, ‘No, we don’t want you to catch it.’ And I’m like, ‘If I’m geared up, I feel like I could be fine.’ But that was not my concern at all about that.”
Drake had underlying health conditions, Zimmerman said, and had just returned to the nursing home after a hospital stay. And while she has concerns about communication on the nursing home’s behalf, she is not sure if her mother’s condition would have been different if she was tested for COVID-19 earlier than she was despite having symptoms.
She had not been able to visit before her mom got sick because of visitation restrictions. That was hard for Zimmerman who was used to seeing her mother often, if not every day.
Drake’s family will celebrate her life once the pandemic is over, with her sisters flying over from England, Zimmerman said. The family really hasn’t had a chance yet to say goodbye.
“There’s been no closure,” she said.
Zimmerman owns a business, which has faced financial struggles because of the pandemic. She has mixed feelings about the COVID-19 situation. Everyone is affected differently and everyone has different thoughts on how it should be handled, she said.
And she understands. She does not have the answers.
“I didn’t think it was gonna affect my family, but it did,” Zimmerman said.
