About 85 percent of Frederick County's deaths from COVID-19 are residents of nursing homes, according to newly released data.
Frederick County has a total of 440 confirmed cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 among nursing home staff and residents, according to data released by the Maryland Department of Health Wednesday. New data on active cases in long-term care facilities is released each Wednesday by the state health department.
However, the most recent list of long-term care facilities does not include Heartfields Assisted Living at Frederick, which has at least four deaths related to COVID-19, according to previous reports. HeartFields was removed because there are no longer active cases at the facility, said Maryland Department of Health spokesman Charlie Gischlar.
There have been 63 deaths among long-term care facility residents in the county, according to the data.
The Maryland Department of Health reports fewer deaths for the county than the county health department does, which means the actual percentage could be as low as 81 percent.
There are 13 long-term care facilities, including Heartfields, that reported COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of cases in residents to at least 288 and 179 in staff.
Ballenger Center continues to have the most cases, with 88 residents and 41 employees. Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center now has the second highest with 64 cases of residents and 19 staff.
Ballenger and Northampton have the most deaths as well.
Homewood at Frederick has 40 cases of residents and 32 employees, with a total of eight deaths. Numbers will likely rise as the nursing home facility started universal testing of nursing home residents and staff in the assisted living and health care portions of the facility, it announced in a press release Wednesday.
Across the state, long-term care facility residents account for 58 percent of deaths from COVID-19.
Nearly 44 percent of deaths in Maryland are people older than 80. But there are 10 deaths from COVID-19, including one in Frederick County, among people between the ages of 20-29. Deaths of Maryland residents under 50 make up around 4 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
In Frederick County, the majority of deaths are among those 80 and older. That age group makes up about 13.3 percent of the overall cases in the county.
Frederick County has 83 deaths as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Frederick County Health Department. There were no newly reported deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The county health department often reports a higher death toll due to differences in reporting between the county and the state. The county reports deaths once they've been told by family or a facility that a person the county was following after a COVID-19 diagnosis has died, the News-Post previously reported. The state reports deaths by county after a complete death certificate.
Which is why the Maryland Department of Health lists 74 confirmed deaths in the county instead of 83. The state health department also lists six probable deaths for the county.
Deaths in the state rose by 51 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,694 deaths. It is a smaller increase than Tuesday, which saw deaths increase by 70, but it is higher than reported deaths on Sunday or Monday, where newly reported deaths were 28 and 35 respectively.
Hospitalizations and intensive care unit numbers both dropped between Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, hospitalizations had been trending downward since May 6, despite a small blip Tuesday.
Overall, cases in the state increased by 751, bringing the total to 34,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, this does not include at least 19 Frederick County cases.
Almost half of the state's cases are in Montgomery or Prince George's counties. The two counties account for nearly 45 percent of the state's death toll, as well.
Frederick County now has 1,347 cases, an increase of 26. Hospitalizations did not change. Nine people were released from isolation.
Frederick County is sixth in terms of the number of cases, with Howard County trailing behind it. Frederick County also has the sixth most deaths from COVID-19.
However, when looking at cases per 1,000 residents, Frederick has the eighth most cases, at 5.09 per 1,000 residents. In deaths, it is seventh in the state with 0.32 deaths per 1,000 residents.
(5) comments
So half a percent of the county's population has caught the virus, and .032% of the county's population has died. It's terrible that people are getting sick or dying from a new virus, but what is also terrible is that such a small number has brought us to a standstill for TWO MONTHS. 95.5% of us never caught it, or didn't realize we even had it, and .5% of us caught the virus? But I have to keep my grocery cart behind a chain until after the cashier finishes bagging everything (that I already touched), then wait for it all to be put in the cart while I wait behind the chain breathing into my germ-covered mask? Wake up. This is beyond the pale. I'm very sorry for the families and friends of those who died, just like I am whenever I read about people getting sick and dying, or are in a car accident, or get hurt from something else. But for such a teeny tiny number of us to have even been infected, our government officials need to look at it realistically and let life start back up. I'm crossing my fingers that our county is not going to be held back from beginning the process at the announcement today.
We can't let science and statistics get in the way of politicizing the virus during an election year. (sarcasm) [ninja] it's morphed into a struggle between the free market Republicans and the socialist New Green Deal Democrats.
Quote from Funshine: "But I have to keep my grocery cart behind a chain until after the cashier finishes bagging everything (that I already touched), then wait for it all to be put in the cart while I wait behind the chain breathing into my germ-covered mask?"
And yet, you survived to tell the tale. [innocent]
Think of it as rising to the challenge of JFK's call to: "ask what you can do for your country." Doing your small, reasonable part to follow guidelines is what helps achieve the bigger picture.
I survived because I had a 99.968% of not dying. I'll take those odds, and I will not be hiding in my house. I also will not be visiting any nursing homes, or any of my elderly relatives who live in Michigan anyway, so I already had no chance of passing it to them.
Keep the congregate living facilities locked down and open the rest of the county up. [ninja]
