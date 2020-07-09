At first glance, it's a rather simple looking machine — consisting of a large metal box, circuit board attached at the back and 16 glass tubes inside, which shine UV light that is reflected off Tyvek Housewrap.
But that machine, built by about a dozen employees in the county's Division of Utilities and Solid Waste Management, performs an ever-important task during a global health pandemic: using UV light to kill the coronavirus on N95 masks — prolonging their use for hospital and health care workers.
Mark Schweitzer, acting director of that division, and Jim Smith, assistant superintendent of maintenance, were two of the employees who worked on the machine. Another similar one is currently in Frederick Health Hospital, Schweitzer said.
They both credited Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Mike Marschner with coming up with much of the original idea. That idea was to come up with a "toaster" type machine that would clean N95 masks, especially since when lockdowns and coronavirus hospitalizations were initially occurring, there were nationwide shortages of personal protective equipment.
Schweitzer said the machine can sanitize 28 masks — rolled in on a metal rack into the UV light chamber — in roughly 20 minutes.
Smith said one of the most challenging parts of the project was working off of various prototypes to figure out what machine made most logistical sense. Then, hours of testing ensued to figure out which intensity of UV light was best to sanitize the masks.
The materials for the whole machine cost between $2,000 and $3,000, and the device took a week or so to build, Smith said.
He's always liked working with his hands, building different things. But given the need for personal protective equipment and the seriousness of the pandemic, this project was different.
"With what was going on and what it was going to do, this is the most important thing we've built [in my time here]," Smith said.
A county press release from early May thanked Schweitzer, Smith and several others for building the machine.
Schweitzer commended Smith and those employees for their quick work in building the two UV light machines.
"There isn't anybody here that isn't willing to jump in and do what's necessary," he said.
He added that although they deserve credit for the machines, the work his division does every day is important, especially during a pandemic. That includes everything from making sure the power is on at county buildings to clean water flowing out of residents' taps.
Schweitzer noted that latter part is vital, given the need water to wash your hands — a message repeated by public health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.
Still, he's glad he and his colleagues were able to create an item that uses a well-known type of light to disrupt the genetic material of the coronavirus, therefore killing it and prolonging the life of N95 masks.
"Now you know why everyone calls it the toaster," Schweitzer said with a laugh, alluding to how the machine looks and operates much like that common household item.
