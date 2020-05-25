Sean De Luna was supposed to spend May 17 riding his bike up a hill in Gambrill Mountain enough times to cover the elevation of Mount Everest with other cyclists, in the name of raising money for the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County.
Then the coronavirus hit, and the event — along with countless others — was canceled.
But De Luna figured just because the event was canceled didn’t mean he couldn’t still rally for the cause.
“Just because events are getting canceled left and right does that mean your goals have to die with it?” De Luna said.
Next weekend, De Luna will take to a mile-long hill with an elevation grade of 13 percent. He said he’ll probably have to scale the hill about 42 times to figuratively reach the top of Everest. It’s brutal, and he’s concerned about the steep level of the hill – a six percent hill is considered tough among most cyclists – but he’s more than willing to follow through.
“The point is I'm willing to suffer for 24 hours because kids do that every single day,” De Luna said. “And I've seen it as a teacher in inner city schools where they come in hungry and the stuff they go through ... it's just things that inspire you.”
De Luna started a Gofundme to help raise money for SHIP, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Ed Hind, director of SHIP of Frederick County, said the number of students experiencing homelessness was already rising as of March this year. He expects those numbers to rise even more this month, to about over 1,000, in a school district of 45,000 students.
Students who are experiencing homelessness rely on resources offered through the Frederick County Public School system. With schools being closed, SHIP has had to be creative about checking in on students and ensuring they have the resources they need.
For many students, schools being closed is devastating.
“We're very concerned about these kids, not only because education is the key to helping them break that cycle of poverty but education is a challenge right now,” Hind said. “These kids don't always have access to the internet, there's all this change going over to distance learning.”
In addition to fundraisers, SHIP relies on grant money from both state and local governments. Hind is anxious about the status of those grants as local governments take a hard hit during the pandemic.
“That certainly makes me anxious as to what the future holds because we've got programs in place, a lot of support services that count upon that funding,” Hind said. “And if that should change, then that puts our ability to deliver those services and support it at great risk.”
The event, based on an activity called “Everesting” was planned for a couple weekends before the Maryland Endurance Challenge, an annual event held by SHIP that challenges cyclists to see how far they can ride in a three, six or 12- hour time span.
Usually, about 400 cyclists come for the event, which helps fundraise for SHIP. The Everesting challenge was going to be a new addition this year. It has currently been postponed to later this fall, but the Endurance Challenge has been canceled.
De Luna has been training for his Everesting attempt since March. He’s been going on a long bike ride in the morning, and then bikes during video meetings. He’s cut out sugar and caffeine and is training his body to be able to push through the challenge.
He’s giving himself a 24-hour window to complete the challenge, which he said could take between 14 and 19 hours depending on his fatigue levels and how many breaks he needs.
De Luna used to race, but said that he mainly cycles now for the community. It’s not a serious thing for him, but he’s been getting serious for SHIP.
“So this is really not my thing, but what is my thing is a cause, and I think the cause possessed me more,” De Luna said. “It's a huge motivation. I haven't felt motivated like this in a long time.”
If you would like to donate to De Luna’s gofundme, go to gofundme.com/f/ClimbForStudents. You can also donate directly to SHIP at shipfrederick.com.
(5) comments
Don't compare riding a bike up and down a hill 17 times, to Mount Everest, you clearly have never hiked Mount Everest.
Very valid point. But just be aware everlasting is "a thing" in the cycling community. Its not just his term (or FNP either). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Everesting
sorry- *everesting (autocorrect)
It's 42 times in 24 hours; and it's a big hill!
You rock Sean. Thank you for showing kindness to others.
