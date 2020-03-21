Reaction to the coronavirus has limited the MARC train to Frederick to an “R” schedule, leaving Frederick once in the morning at 6:05, and coming back once in the evening. The return train leaves Union Station in Washington, D.C., at 5:20 p.m. and arrives in Frederick a little before 7.
On Friday evening, just four passengers got off the train at the Frederick stop. Only seven cars were parked in the transit center lot.
Among the many guidelines Gov. Larry Hogan announced at his press conference on Thursday was restricting MARC and Metro ridership to “essential employees” only, and those responsible for transporting materials to hospitals.
A MARC customer service employee said that the guidance was just a “suggestion.”
Any rider can still get on the MARC train if they so choose, although Hogan has said to avoid public transit, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance to use caution when traveling within the U.S.
Austin Workman was one MARC rider getting off the train. He wasn’t commuting, however — he is currently working from home. He doesn’t live in Frederick but was coming to visit his girlfriend who lives in the city, which he says he does a couple of times a month.
He said that there was “almost nobody” on the train. While he wasn’t following the “essential employees” only guidance, he said there was plenty of room for social distancing on the train, and he brought disinfecting wipes to clean his seat before he sat down.
Workers also wore gloves to reduce the spread of germs.
Another train rider declined to comment as they are a government employee.
David Cokley, the travel agent in the transit center on Friday evening, said that there have been significantly less riders in the past few days than usual. Greyhound has also canceled its 2:20 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. service. The bus now stops in Frederick at 5:25 a.m., 1:55 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Those buses come from Baltimore and head west toward Chicago.
“I don’t know after this mess is over if they’re going to re-establish those runs,” Cokley said.
In addition to the MARC train changes, the 515 Maryland Transit Association commuter bus is operating on an “S” schedule.
TransIT Services of Frederick County have also decided to reduce bus service, effective Monday, March 23.
All peak service on Connector routes, the Meet-the-MARC shuttles, the Brunswick Jefferson Shuttle, the #61 Connector, the Emmitsburg Thurmont Shuttle and the North Frederick Shuttle will all be canceled until further notice.
The 65 Connector will transition to a Saturday schedule for the week. All prescheduled rides will operate and all rides will be free, according to the TransIT website.
More information can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/transit or by calling 301-600-2065.
