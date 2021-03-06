Maryland has broken its single-day record for number of COVID-19 vaccines given after 50,484 doses were administered between Friday and Saturday.
The state is in phase 1C, with 987,702 first vaccine doses and 545,562 second doses received.
In Frederick County, 17.2 percent of the population has received the first dose and 10 percent have received the second dose.
As for COVID-19 cases, the state reported 932 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 386,610. Eleven additional deaths were also confirmed. The death toll is now 7,759.
In the county, 25 cases were confirmed between Friday and Saturday. The total number of cases is 17,166, and the death toll remains at 272.
The county positivity rate is 3.9 percent and the state positivity rate is 3.35 percent, a slight increase from Friday.
Hospitalizations statewide are down by 19, with 830 people still hospitalized with COVID-19 and 230 of those in intensive care. At Frederick Health Hospital, 31 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday and three of those were in intensive care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.