COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 96 between Sunday and Monday, continuing a positive trend.
Gov. Larry Hogan and his coronavirus recovery team are monitoring hospitalizations, noting any plateauing or decreasing. Last week, Hogan announced during a press conference, that if hospitalizations and intensive care unit numbers continued to plateau or decrease, the state could start the first stage of its Roadmap to Recovery.
Since the announcement, hospitalizations have continued — for the most part — on a downward trend. It is likely that Hogan will announce the initiation of the first stage of the Roadmap to Recovery this week. The first stage would lift the stay-at-home order and transition to a safer-at-home guideline, where people are still encouraged to stay home.
The plan would also allow for low-risk activities, such as opening small shops and some small businesses, allowing limited outdoor religious services and limited outdoor fitness classes, according to the roadmap. Hogan already announced he would allow some activities, such as boating, fishing, golfing and camping, in his press conference last week.
There are now 1,544 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health numbers released Monday. Of them, 959 are in acute care and 585 in intensive care. Acute care numbers have dropped more than ICU numbers, which are typically around 560 to 590.
Across the state, COVID-19 deaths are up by 35, which is higher than Sunday's increase, but overall, a much smaller increase than what was seen daily last week when increases were in the 60s and 70s.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, 1,573 Maryland residents have died from COVID-19. That means more residents died from the disease than diabetes mellitus, according to the 2018 Maryland Vital Statistics report, the most recent. Diabetes mellitus was the sixth-leading cause of death that year.
There are nearly 100 deaths without county data available. These are likely from counties where the local health departments reported deaths, which have not yet been reported by the state. As an example, Frederick County has 77 deaths, according to the Frederick County Health Department, compared to the 68 reported by the state health department.
Overall, cases across the state are up by 786, which is a smaller increase than seen last week. There are now of 33,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland.
In the entire flu season, which started in November and went through at least early May, there were almost 44,000 cases, according to the state health department. In just over two months, there have been 33,373 cases of COVID-19. During the flu season, 62 people died. So far, 1,573 people died from COVID-19.
