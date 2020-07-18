Maryland saw its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in weeks, as it recorded 835 new positive cases between Friday and Saturday.
Just 10 days ago, Maryland was reporting 300 to 400 new cases a day, showing a trend opposite of those in states like Florida and Arizona, where new cases are increasing rapidly.
Maryland now has a total of 77,206 COVID-19 cases. Frederick County has 2,701, an increase of 41 since Friday.
The state reported 11 new deaths on Saturday, making it the second day in a row the death count exceeded 10. No new deaths were reported in Frederick County, where the total remains at 113.
Hospitalizations increased in Maryland on Saturday after dropping on Thursday and Friday. The state reported 14 new hospitalizations for a total of 448 currently hospitalized. Of those hospitalizations, 137 are in intensive care units, an increase of nine from Thursday.
Frederick County's hospitalizations held steady with Friday's reports, with six beds in use, none of which are in the intensive care unit.
Maryland's positivity rate, which indicates what portion of people who are tested over a 7-day period receive a positive result, increased slightly, now sitting at 4.44 percent.
Meanwhile, Frederick County's positivity rate is 2.3 percent. County Executive Jan Gardner has been encouraging all county residents to get a test, which is free and does not require the resident to be showing symptoms.
