The third phase of the Maryland Judiciary’s coronavirus reopening plan begins Monday and court clerks in Frederick County are preparing to handle an increased number of visitors to the courthouse as more services and hearings become available.
While many functions, such as the use of Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) case management system, Simplefile, drop boxes and regular mail-in services will remain unchanged for case filings and recordings, there will be increased access to the courthouse for other services and cases in both the district and circuit courts. Even for those services that reopen under Phase 3, court officials still recommend calling the appropriate office ahead of time to schedule an appointment. Some changes include:
- In circuit court, access to the record room for searching files will be scheduled by appointment. Due to time and health/safety constraints, record room appointments will last no longer than two hours and will be limited to no more than two people per appointment.
- District courts will begin hearing certain non-jury trials as well as attorney disciplinary matters.
The next phase of reopening will also include increased safety measures at the Frederick County Courthouse, such as a screening outside the building by sheriff’s deputies for anyone wishing to enter. Questions are centered around whether an individual has any symptoms of COVID-19 or has had any exposure to individuals who have symptoms or have tested positive.
Deputies were also taking names and phone numbers of people entering the building, a step that will be duplicated before an individual is allowed into specific circuit courtrooms, said Sandra Dalton, the clerk of the circuit court.
“We like to track, with a name and, if they’d like to leave a phone number, so that if we do happen to have a [COVID-19] case pop up a few days later, we can get in contact with you and let you know,” Dalton said, explaining the measure was purely for public health purposes to track the potential spread of the virus.
Additional safety measures will be enacted inside the courthouse, such as the mandatory use of face masks by all employees and visitors, possible temperature checks, a limitation on elevator usage to one person at a time and the enforcement of social distancing. Benches and seats both in the courtrooms and in the lobby areas on the different floors have been taped off to further drive home the enforcement of keeping a safe distance.
Other matters, such as wedding ceremonies or the services of a notary will be handled outdoors, preferably by appointment, Dalton said, explaining that it is simply easier and safer for everyone involved. Overall, Dalton was hopeful future visitors to the courthouse will at least see the logic behind the precautions and respect them.
”We want the building to be open, but we are now trying make sure that we can keep people as safe as possible, especially given the size of the building,” Dalton said. “We have a very large number of people who can come through our building in a single day.”
Individuals with questions regarding specific services, court dates and whether their hearing is moving forward are asked to call the corresponding circuit or district court desk, for example: the district court criminal and traffic desk or the circuit court civil desk.
The reopening plan began June 5 and encompasses five phases, according to the Maryland Judiciary’s website. Phase 4 is scheduled to begin Aug. 31 and Phase 5 — with the full resumption of operations, including jury trials — was set to happen Oct. 5, according to the website.
