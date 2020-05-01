Maryland saw the largest increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far in the pandemic Friday.
Cases jumped up by 1,730 between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. Case increases are influenced by a number of factors, including the number of available tests.
Another factor could be increased testing at longterm care facilities after Gov. Larry Hogan mandated universal testing at nursing homes during his most recent press conference.
But while testing fluctuates depending on testing availability and access, the increase means that an additional 1,730 people in the state have the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
Deaths from COVID-19 increased by 51, bringing the state total to 1,098 deaths. That is a smaller increase than reported Thursday, although death increases are typically now between 40 to 60 new deaths reported a day.
There is another 94 probable deaths reported by Maryland Department of Health. These are deaths where COVID-19 is suspected and listed on the death certificate but it has not been confirmed by a laboratory test, according to the state health department.
Of the 1,098 deaths, there are 103 without county data available. This likely includes at least 10 Frederick County deaths, as the Maryland Department of Health reported 49 deaths for Frederick County.
As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Frederick County had 60 deaths, the most recent of which is a man in his 20s.
Active hospitalizations are down by 43, bringing the total to 1,668 currently hospitalized patients from COVID-19. Of the 1,668, 1,100 are in acute care and 568 are in intensive care.
More people were released from isolation than died from COVID-19 for the second day in a row. At least 85 people were released from isolation between Thursday and Friday.
There is no new information on nursing home cases, as the data are updated once a week by the state health department.
