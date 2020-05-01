About 18 percent of Frederick County residents who were tested for COVID-19 received positive results in April.
Frederick County now has 968 confirmed cases, an increase of 28 since Thursday. A man in his 80s is the county’s 61 death, Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department, said Friday.
But in April alone, more than 900 county residents received positive COVID-19 test results, which is about 18 percent of all tests done in the county during the month, said Deputy Health Officer Dr. Randall Culpepper.
As of April 30, there were a total of 5,155 tests conducted on Frederick County residents. Of those tests, 935 were positive and 4,220 were negative, Culpepper said, based on information provided to the county health department from the Maryland Department of Health.
Of the 61 deaths, 85 percent have been related to long-term care facilities in the county. Another 13 percent are hospital patients, with the caveat that the number of hospitalized patients include some residents and employees at long-term care facilities who had been hospitalized at some point in their illness, Culpepper said.
“We’ve been very focused on the number of cases for over a month now, but it’s important to keep in mind that, as testing supplies become more available and criteria opens up, our numbers will continue to increase and may jump significantly,” Culpepper said. “The metrics showing hospital usage for COVID-19 patients are a better indicator of where we are as a community.”
There are currently about 30 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Frederick Health Hospital, Dr. Manny Casiano, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in an email.
“Over the past month, we’ve seen a slow climb in total COVID hospital admissions,” Casiano said. “So we haven’t quite reached the peak of total COVID cases in Frederick Health Hospital.”
The hospital is seeing a decline in people on ventilators. That could mean people are not as sick or fewer people are being put on ventilators, a recommendation from recent research on the disease, Casiano said.
The hospital has treated about 75 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and about 40 in the emergency department. Another 96 COVID-19 patients were treated through home care and tele-monitoring. As of Friday, the hospital has released 62 patients.
The hospital is nowhere near its surge capacity, Casiano said, and more than half of intensive care unit beds are available.
While the governor suggested that early May could be when he initiates the first step of his roadmap to recovery, Culpepper said that the county is not yet on the road and is still studying the roadmap.
Models suggest that the stay-at-home order has been working, he said, as the peak continues to be pushed and the curve is flattened.
Without social distancing measures and closures, Johns Hopkins University predicted that Maryland would have seen 360,000 infected by June 1, Culpepper said. About 12,240 people would have died.
“It can be discouraging to some people who may think that we want the peak to be over, but our efforts are on track to lower our numbers and push the peak into the future,” Culpepper said in an email. “We won’t know when that peak is until we’re passed it.”
On Friday, Maryland saw the largest increase of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far in the pandemic.
Cases jumped by 1,730 between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. Case increases are influenced by a number of factors, including the number of available tests.
Another factor could be increased testing at long-term care facilities after Gov. Larry Hogan mandated universal testing at nursing homes during his most recent press conference earlier this week.
But while testing fluctuates depending on testing availability and access, the increase means that an additional 1,730 people in the state have the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
There are still people who have to go to essential businesses, which means potential exposure, Culpepper said.
The other problem, Culpepper said, is that more people have the disease while asymptomatic so they may spread the disease while feeling healthy.
“An important component of the stay at home order is to stay home when you’re sick, so people who feel fine are more likely to continue interacting with others,” Culpepper said in an email. “This is why it’s so important to follow the other pieces of the current orders, like practicing physical distancing, washing hands thoroughly, wearing face coverings, and only running essential errands. All of these factors, when followed, can help reduce the transmission of this virus.”
Deaths from COVID-19 increased by 51, bringing the state total to 1,098 as of Friday. That is a smaller increase than reported Thursday, although death increases are typically now between 40 and 60 new deaths reported a day.
There are another 94 probable deaths reported by the Maryland Department of Health. These are deaths where COVID-19 is suspected and listed on the death certificate, but it has not been confirmed by a laboratory test, according to the state health department.
Of the 1,098 deaths, there are 103 without county data available. This likely includes at least 10 Frederick County deaths, as the Maryland Department of Health reported 49 deaths for Frederick County.
Active hospitalizations are down by 43 across the state, bringing the total to 1,668 currently hospitalized patients from COVID-19. Of those, 1,100 are in acute care and 568 are in intensive care.
More people were released from isolation than died from COVID-19 for the second day in a row. At least 85 people were released from isolation between Thursday and Friday.
There is no new information on nursing home cases, as those numbers are updated once a week by the state health department.
In the two months since Maryland first reported cases, there are still questions about the virus, Culpepper said.
“We don’t know about the seasonality of the virus yet,” Culpepper said. “We also don’t know if getting sick with COVID-19 once gives you immunity and protection against getting it again. We don’t know if the antibody testing will tell us if someone is immune or not. The answers to these questions will inform how our response continues.”
Not knowing if the virus will follow the seasonality of the flu, if it will reoccur each year, if will go away once it gets warm makes it harder, he said.
“That is part of what makes responding to a novel virus so challenging: we can’t anticipate how it will behave,” he said in an email.
