Maryland reported one of its highest increases in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 962 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the second highest jump in cases the state has seen since Maryland announced its first cases in early March. There are now 15,737 confirmed cases of the disease.
In addition to the increase in cases, the state health department reported 49 new deaths, continuing the trend of a high amount of new deaths reported each day. It is likely that this will be the deadliest week from COVID-19 in the state during the pandemic.
Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 152 new people hospitalized. Despite the increase in hospitalizations, there are fewer people currently hospitalized than were a few days ago.
There are 1,405 people currently hospitalized, 890 are in acute care and 515 in intensive care.
Deaths and cases reported by the state and county health department continue to have discrepancies. The Frederick County Health Department reported 691 cases and 40 deaths as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Those numbers are not reflected in the state totals, which have one less case and 10 fewer deaths reported for the county.
These discrepancies are also seen in Carroll, Howard and Prince George's counties, as examples.
On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan plans to announce his plan to reopen the state. Before the state can reopen, it needs to meet four building blocks, which the governor laid out last week. Those goals have not been met and the governor said the state is not ready to reopen.
This story will be updated.
(13) comments
Exactly how many deaths are needed to justify giving governments control of everything? Is it 20k? 80k? 150k?
The CDC estimates that 61,000 Americans died from the flu during the 2017–18 flu season (with a range of 46,000 to 95,000 deaths). Few of us even remember that event. Stores stayed open, folks met and worked, and everyone lived as normal.
Taking sixty-one thousand deaths as our baseline, how deadly does a virus have to be to justify the destruction of our livelihoods and economy in general?
Half as deadly? As deadly? Would twice as deadly cross the panic threshold? That would be just twice something we didn’t notice while it was happening. So maybe even double is not enough.
No one is ever safe, ever. But we all lived lives in a world of uncertainty. That is, until many panicked and allowed governments to drive us into our own caves, so to speak.
But who incited panic? Media, like The Frederick News-Post l fredericknewspost.com and social media initially sounded the alarm, sparking fear. However, it was government that provided justification for that fear, wrapping dour pronouncements in a veneer of supposed science and truth. Soon the panic threshold was breached. While the various media live off provocative headlines, government lives off fear.
So we end up with this strange symbiotic relationship: with the aid of a friendly media, government justifies the fears it propagandizes; constituents panic and turn to both government for help and the media for information. Certainly, it has to be this way. Why? Because government rules through the consent of the governed.
Not too long ago, the devised enemy was ISIL—haunting the Levant in Toyota trucks. We were told daily that ISIL was readying a strike against the US some fifty-five hundred miles away. Plausible? Hardly. However, the propaganda machine was able to create some angst, for some time, anyway.
Today the enemy is through the gate unseen, infiltrating bodies and minds. COVID-19 is a government’s dream. Folks who just yesterday, or so it seems, said certain acts of government, such as closing churches, would ignite rebellion, gladly consent to authoritarian edicts. But why?
There is the manufactured fear, the product of the propaganda machine—the good doctors making dire predictions about likely death counts, surrounded by somber officials, all standing near a dais backed by the richly colored, acronymed logo of some official sounding agency. Great video, great propaganda.
But there is more. Government is blaming the virus, not itself. That serves several purposes. It allows government to employ a misdirect, pilfering the public purse and annulling rights while the masses concern themselves with social distancing.
So you hear statements that twist reality in this manner: “The virus will let us know when we can reopen the country.” As if the virus is dictating policy.
We are told that government officials are only reacting as the virus commands. And the enforcement agents spreading tickets and handcuffs are simply shouldering the horrible tasks that must be pursued.
Is this how we, the people, choose to live? In a world where government foments fear for its own purposes and then stands back, blaming its actions on an enemy of its own creation?
Once more, how deadly does a virus have to be to justify the destruction of our livelihoods and economy in general? Twice the usual? Three times? I can’t decide the issue for all. I simply ask you to consider first what we are allowing (crashed economy, record unemployment growth, exploding government debt, unconstitutional government edicts, well, you get the picture).
And I ask you to consider who, or what entities, are benefiting. It is true that some cui bono (to whom it is a benefit) arguments are fallacious, but not all. However, consider this: besides a shift of rights and power from the people to the state, there is that matter of trillions moving from our wallets to those of the friends and families of the politically connected.
As I wrote above, no one is ever safe, ever. But until a month ago, we all accepted a world of uncertainty and didn’t panic. What was true then is true today—to be free is not to be safe. However, to live free is to live. Period.
The graphs are misleading to an extent.
The graphs show the total number of reported cases. And the graphs show it going up, up, up, and up. Well that's because the graph is total number of cases. So it has nowhere to go but UP.
There should be a graph that tracks "active cases". Because then we can see downward trends and see leveling off. Active cases would subtract those that have passed away and those who have recovered.
Again, the current graphs have no where to go but up! As the current graphs are tracking each reported case.
Please consider my sugestion
There are tabs at the top of the graph you can click on that show these other numbers.
Here is good web site showing new cases per day and deaths per day.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/maryland-coronavirus-cases.html#cases
Alice Jones
Not all states are like MD which is in the upper bracket of number of cases per thousand. We should worry more about controls in MD than what is happening in other states.
My heart goes out to people with Covid and their families. According to this article, 1,405 people in Maryland are currently hospitalized with the virus. The Maryland Hospital Directory states there are 72 hospitals in the state. Therefore by averaging it out, you could say there are an average of 20 people per hospital - although I know that is not the case, depending on the population surrounding the hospital. So why the lack of medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, in general, when some hospitals may have only one or two cases? Are there other patients in the hospital as well? It's been said that some local hospitals are laying people off or reducing the number of hours they work. Fact or fiction?
patomd969
"My heart goes out to people with Covid and their families." Amen. And also the folks who are struggling financially. I know of 1 major convenience store that closed its doors today. That was a tough business decision. I wish Frederick County would be more forthcoming with information concerning the "hot spots." Maybe other stores should be required to shut down. (just an opinion)It is time for us to get this under control for everyone's sake..
We're still on the upswing in infections and deaths. We are not ready to "reopen."
True, but I think the number of new cases per day has leveled off.
Um...not even close.
As more people get tested these numbers have to go up. Is a greater percentage of citizens infected now than two weeks ago? You can't say that using these numbers. It only lists the number of people who have tested positive. Seeing how we have less people hospitalized now than before I would tend to think we have either reached the peak or moved slightly past it.
