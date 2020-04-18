The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Maryland increased by 736 from Friday to Saturday, bringing the state's total to 12,308. Thirty-eight new deaths were also confirmed, for a total of 463 deaths statewide.
Cases in Frederick County also rose, from 557 on Friday to 592 on Saturday, according to the Frederick County Health Department. Frederick County has seen 26 COVID-19 related deaths, and 134 people who tested positive for the virus who have now been released from isolation.
Maryland's number of recovered cases are also increasing, with 771 people released from isolation in total.
The state will not be able to reopen until cases decrease for 14 days straight. Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press conference Friday that Maryland cases are still on the rise.
All Maryland public schools will remain closed until at least May 15.
The Frederick County Health Department will no longer be updating cases in each individual assisted living facility, nursing home and retirement community on their website, until they receive authorization from the Maryland Department of Health.
