While COVID-19 cases across the state continue to rise, hospitalizations decreased Sunday. 

In Maryland, 909 confirmed cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday, with an additional seven deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state is 90,274.

Hospitalizations dropped by 39, bringing the total to 553. 

There are 424 people in acute care and 129 in intensive care across the state. Both numbers show a decrease between Saturday and Sunday. 

The statewide positivity rate was 4.6 percent Sunday, a .13 percent increase from Saturday. 

In Frederick County, the total number of COVID-19 cases is now 2,998 after nine confirmed cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday. The seven-day positivity rate is 2.3 percent and no additional deaths were reported. 

Three ICU beds and four acute beds were in use on August 1. 

