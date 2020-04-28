The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 900 in Frederick County as the county reports almost 60 deaths from the disease.
A man in his 80s is the county's 58th death.
But while the county reports an small increase in deaths and an increase of 29 new confirmed cases, at least 318 people have been released from isolation.
The number of deaths in Maryland from COVID-19 increased by 71, marking the second highest increase reported in a 24-hour period.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 929 people have now died across the state from COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. It is likely that deaths will hit 1,000 by the end of the week, even if the daily death toll drops down to the 30s.
There are another 87 probable deaths. Of the 929 deaths, data is not available for 93. This likely includes deaths in Frederick, Howard and Carroll counties, although it is unclear if those deaths were not counted by the state.
For example, the Frederick County Health Department reported late Monday afternoon that the county had 57 deaths, an increase of three from the previous day. It could be that due to reporting lags between the state and county that the three new deaths were not counted yet by the state.
Regardless, deaths that Frederick County reported days ago are still not reflected in the state data.
The youngest deaths in the state are in those 20-29 years old. None of those deaths are in Frederick County, where the youngest death is a woman in her 40s. The most deaths happened to those 80 and older, although the state does not have age information for 95 deaths.
There are 1,528 Maryland residents currently hospitalized, with 15 new people hospitalized in the last 24 hours. Of the 1,528 current hospitalizations, 977 are in acute care and 551 are in intensive care.
Maryland cases overall increased by 626, bringing the state to 20,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in less than two months.
Why did the FNP not report on a daily basis the number of deaths from the seasonal flu? Why does the FNP not report on a daily basis the number of traffic deaths for the state?
Because that does not fit the media paradigm to sensationalize the Covid-19. Why did they surpress for weeks that most of the deaths were in nursing homes and other adult care facilities?
Figures don't lie, but liars figure.
Can we can extrapolate the number of active cases by subtracting "deaths" and "newly released" cases from "total confirmed cases"? Maybe. Who knows. But, looking for good news, there is a positive trend for several weeks in the current hospitalizations as a % of "active:" cases--its been declining since early April. We need a reliable "active cases" figure. If and when we do start testing anyone who wants to be tested on a wide scale, hospitalizations as a % of active cases might be important.
