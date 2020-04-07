More than 100 Marylanders have now died from COVID-19, the state reported on Tuesday, a little more than a month after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the first cases of the disease.
About 47 percent of the 103 deaths in the state are in either Prince George's or Montgomery counties. Prince George's County has 26 deaths, Montgomery has 21, according to the latest numbers from the Maryland Department of Health.
There were 4,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. It was an increase 326 in 24 hours, a smaller increase than the previous five days.
Frederick County now has 151 cases and four deaths. Cases have been reported in three nursing homes in the county, with both residents and staff testing positive. Three of the deaths in the county have been linked to cases in nursing homes.
Carroll County continues to see an increase in deaths, with 16 reported as of Tuesday morning. Nearly all of Carroll County's deaths are linked to an outbreak at the Pleasant View Nursing Home near Mount Airy.
Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Baltimore Convention Center, which has been converted into a field hospital for recovering COVID-19 patients.
This story will be updated.
Speaking to a roomful of senior citizens on March 13, the same day President Trump declared a national emergency, Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) said they should “go forth” with their daily activities and forget about staying inside. He called coronavirus “the beer virus”
Celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky has apologized for a series of statements unspooled in a recent video where he downplayed the coronavirus and suggested it was a “press-induced panic.”
“I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong,” said Pinsky in a video posted over the weekend. Pinsky is known as “Dr. Drew.”
