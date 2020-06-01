As testing for COVID-19 increases across Maryland, the percentage of positive tests in the state continues to fall.
The state's positivity rate, a key metric that will drive reopening decisions, stood at 10.8 percent Monday, the lowest it's been since late March, Gov. Larry Hogan announced.
The rate has fallen almost two percent since the middle of last week and by almost 60 percent since it peaked on April 17.
Frederick County had a positivity rate of 8.5 percent of those tested and was one of five Maryland counties to fall below the state average.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Frederick County rose by 22 over the last 24 hours and now stand at 1,961 overall, according to the county health department. There were no new deaths reported and those released from isolation rose by 40 to 1,274.
The state Department of Health reported that confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland hit 53,327, up 549 cases since Sunday. The death toll rose by 21 to 2,431, while the number of people hospitalized fell by nine to 1,174 over a 24-hour period, with 479 in intensive care.
Hogan announced that testing capacity in Maryland increased by more than 100 percent during the month of May.
The state conducted 228,305 COVID-19 tests during May, more than doubling its output in April. Hogan said the state achieved its short-term goal of 10,000 tests per day before the start of June and that a total of 357,545 tests had been conducted in Maryland.
"As part of our long-term COVID-19 testing strategy, we are continuing to increase access to testing from one end of our state to the other," Hogan said in a press release.
"With 100 testing sites across the state and growing private sector partnerships, we encourage Marylanders to get tested, even if you don't have symptoms or suspect that you've been exposed, so that we can continue our safe, gradual and effective recovery efforts."
(6) comments
https://twitter.com/ericMstrauss/status/1266136090806755329 and https://colleenhuber.com/covid19-a-controlled-study/ for anybody who wants to use their own brain instead of relying on the government to tell them what to think.
I am out there and livin'. I wear a mask when required. No problem distancing. WV is open for inside dining without a mask. Glad to see the mom and pop small retailers are reopening. [ninja]
Pandemic riots recession racist president MAGA
479 families with loved ones still in intensive care....I can cut my own hair or have a spouse do it...no way going out and getting that close to anybody. Too early.
Greg F - you have said you go out. You see people not wearing masks or not wearing them right, people not changing gloves, etc. I agree you should stay in as this social distancing, lock down, masks, etc are not to stop the virus but to flatten the curve so people can get the help they need. We have plenty of open beds at the hospital right now so we are doing a great job. If you are high risk though, stay and get things delivered.
Doctor Fed Up GregF, if you are not going out how are you aware of so many mask and distance violations?[ninja]
