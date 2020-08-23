Despite a small increase, Maryland’s positivity rate remained relatively low Sunday.
The state-wide positivity rate is 3.13 percent, up .04 percent from Saturday. In Frederick County, the positivity rate is 1.9 percent, up .01 percent.
The number of confirmed cases in the state increased by 579, bringing the total to 104,102. The death toll is now 3,552 after six additional deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
State hospitalizations decreased by 34 and are now at 407, with 308 in acute care and 99 in intensive care.
In the county, 23 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 3,344. No additional deaths were reported.
