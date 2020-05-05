The Maryland Department of Health reported 74 new deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday morning, ending a two-day streak of much lower numbers of deaths from the virus.
There were 26 deaths reported Sunday and 34 on Monday.
Maryland now has lost 1,290 residents to the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. It is difficult to estimate a mortality rate for the state as it is unclear how many people had COVID-19. Testing shortages early on potentially allowed for people to have undiagnosed cases of the disease.
These numbers do not include the 100 probable deaths due to the disease.
Hospitalizations also rose, with 44 more people hospitalized. Compared to numbers Monday, which saw 14 hospitalizations, and Sunday, which saw a decrease, the number of hospitalizations is up. However, 44 new hospitalizations is much lower than what the state saw in earlier weeks when new hospitalizations ranged between 140 and 160 per day.
It is unclear how Tuesday's numbers will affect the governor's plan to reopen the state. Questions to Gov. Larry Hogan's spokesman, Michael Ricci, were not immediately returned.
In order to move into the first phase, the state needs to see a 14-day decrease or plateau in deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit beds being used for COVID-19 patients, Hogan previously said.
The governor said he would be flexible when looking at the 14-day decrease and plateauing and that one spike would not reset the clock.
The number of COVID-19 patients released from isolation in the last 24 hours nearly surpassed both new deaths and new hospitalizations combined. There were 115 people released from isolation.
There are now 80 deaths without county data available. These deaths likely include deaths from Frederick, Carroll and Howard counties, where county health departments are reporting higher death counts than the state health department.
Multiple requests to the Maryland Department of Health to explain the discrepancies between the state and county data have gone unanswered.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Frederick County had 68 deaths, according to the Frederick County Health Department. This is nine more than what has been reported by the state.
There has been a sharp increases In reported business bankruptcy’s as well. Time to let people go back too work. Government workers getting paid...small business slowly dying.
I do believe it's "We the People," not "We the Businesses," that are in charge here. (FYI: Businesses CAN come back. People...not so much.)
Taking walks in the neighborhood I still see groups of both adults and kids out with no masks, kids with parents using closed playground equipment, pickup sports games in local fields, and throngs of people at stores...many stores not doing anything to limit numbers or encourage distancing.
Masks are required for entering buildings FNP, not while outside. What stores are not complying with state law??? Name them! Grocery stores are. Home stores are. There is an occasional nudnik who fails to distance in a store, but be observant, most people are consciously distancing themselves from others.
https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Masks-and-Physical-Distancing-4.15.20.pdf
Lowes on Worman's Mill is INSANE. I had to pick up some plumbing supplies, and holy heck, the whole place is packed with people buying non-essentials. Hogan needs to close the "big box" loophole ASAP.
