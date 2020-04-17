Maryland public schools will now remain closed through May 15 because of COVID-19, the state's superintendent of schools announced Friday.
Karen Salmon said school districts should form longer virtual learning plans in order to navigate through the extended closure, which was initially set to end April 27.
"All school systems must submit these continuity of learning plans to the State Department of Education for review," Salmon said. "These include an overall description of how systems will deliver continuity of learning to all their students."
Before Salmon addressed reporters, Gov. Larry Hogan spoke about teachers and child care providers who have been forced to adjust how they do their jobs.
"I just want to take a minute to thank all of our child care providers, our teachers and staff for all of their hard work and keeping our children and our students safe and healthy and learning during this very difficult and unprecedented time," Hogan said.
In her announcement, Salmon said that 90 percent of the $207 million allocated to the state from the federal CARES Act will help local school systems address needs in technology and expanded broadband service for students statewide.
Many superintendents are planning on expanded summer services, Salmon added.
"State and local school officials are preparing for a number of scenarios depending on when educators and students are able to re-enter school buildings," Salmon said.
Public schools have been closed statewide since March 16, and online learning started in Frederick County Public Schools and elsewhere on March 30.
Salmon said she decided not to close schools for the rest of the school year because she believed it was better to make incremental decisions.
"We don't know what's going to happen, and I certainly don't want to dash the hopes of many children and parents that there might be some other ways to do public school going forward," she said.
Still, that doesn't mean schools are guaranteed to reopen on May 18.
Salmon said local superintendents are planning for what graduation might look like if distance learning must continue beyond May 15, including virtual celebrations.
Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, called Hogan and Salmon's action Friday "the right decision."
"We know that this type of learning is no substitute for in-person learning, and we will need to be thoughtful and serious about how we help students recover from this crisis," Bost said in a statement, adding the crisis has revealed inequities that students face.
Ultimately, schools will re-open as part of a broader plan following federal guidelines. The state will monitor the decrease in the number of severe cases, including those requiring hospitalizations, Salmon said.
She saidd she understands the challenges teachers and students face at this point, but noted local superintendents are planning for what expanded summer instruction and further virtual learning might look like.
"Certainly, instruction is different," Salmon said. "I don't think we can say that students haven't had any instruction during this time ... I think the idea for the summer is expanded opportunities, and the school leaders ... have been very creative in how they want to do this. It's going to be a very robust kind of a program, from what I heard from them [Thursday]."
(8) comments
This is BS. The kids need to be in school. I’m extremely disappointed in Hogan.
If we follow the president's plan for reopening, which would be 28 days of declining cases to reopen schools, we would have to start seeing declining cases on April 20th to start school back on May 18th. Listening to Hogan it does not seem like we are 3 days away from declining cases. so realistically this date will be pushed out again. They need to just go ahead and call the year so parents and teachers can plan appropriately.
Would that leave any school left this semester?
Apparently not. DC pulled the plug until the fall.
Let me clarify D, I imagine seaboard states (and others) will shortly follow suit and call it for the spring. That time can probably be better used staying safe and planning for how to overcome the immense hurdle of getting these children to where they should be in their educational development.
Now please start reporting about how these learning plans are a charade. This isn’t education for all or even most.
I imagine some educators agree that plans are lacking. Reasonable expectations need to be kept in mind during a true 'sea change' event.
How so? Are you unable to do it?
