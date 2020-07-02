As the holiday weekend approaches, Maryland faces a test when it comes to COVID-19.
While the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations are spiking across the country, many of the key metrics remain in relative check in Maryland.
But state and local leaders continue to stress that any progress against the novel coronavirus is fragile. They urged residents to still practice common mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, at a time when many people want to gather.
“We have made great progress but we can’t afford to drop our guard over the Fourth of July,” County Executive Jan Gardner said Thursday.
“If your community is putting on a fireworks display, watch the show from your porch or car. If you choose to go to a park or beach, stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with you. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash your hands. These are simple steps that can make a huge difference in the health of our entire community.”
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday additional steps to expand testing across Maryland.
They include a Maryland Department of Health order that instructs health care providers across the state to order a test for anyone who requests one, as well as the ability to schedule appointments online at more testing sites.
There were also new testing sites opened in two popular tourist destinations, Ocean City and Deep Creek Lake, pushing the total number of sites in Maryland past 220, and state officials encouraged anyone who has traveled out of state to get tested, regardless of symptoms.
Previously, some sites could require a doctor’s order prior to administering a test. But that is no longer the case, per the MDH order.
“As more and more people are returning to the workplace, and as more Marylanders are beginning to interact with larger numbers of people, testing will become even more critical,” Hogan said in a news release.
“We are making great strides in further expanding testing in Maryland, and strongly encourage anyone who is interested to get tested.”
Over the last 24 hours, there were 13,663 tests conducted in Maryland, bringing the overall number to 675,929.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked up slightly to 4.76 percent after falling to new lows for three consecutive days.
There are now 68,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, including 2,501 in Frederick County, according to MDH.
The number of new cases went up by 505 in the state and by eight in the county since 10 a.m. Wednesday.
That marks the third consecutive day there have been fewer than 10 new cases reported in the county.
While the death toll went up by nine in the state to 3,086, it remained unchanged in the county (111) for the fourth time in the last five days.
There have been six fatalities due to COVID-19 reported in the county since June 10.
Current hospitalizations are back on the decline after three consecutive days of increases. The number of current hospitalizations had been falling for more than a month prior to the slight uptick this week.
There are 441 Maryland residents currently hospitalized by COVID-19. That is 20 fewer than the previous day and includes 149 in intensive care.
The number of intensive care patients dropped by five over the last 24 hours.
A total if 5,013 state residents have been released from isolation since the pandemic began. That’s 12 more than the previous day.
