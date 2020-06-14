COVID-19 hospitalizations in both the state and county appear to be continually decreasing.
In Frederick County, 22 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 2,273, {span}according to the Frederick County Health Department website. {/span}
No new deaths were reported. That total remains at 107.
Only two people are in ICU beds and four are on ventilators, down from six on June 12.
In the state, 396 additional cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 61,701. Twelve more confirmed deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 2,811, according to the Maryland Department of Health website.
As for hospitalizations, there are 751 people currently hospitalized with 313 in intensive care. That statistic is the lowest it’s been since early April.
The state positivity rate also decreased by .05 percent and is 6.72 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.